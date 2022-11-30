The viral 'welded forever bracelets' are now available in Dublin

Eternally committed lovebirds, it's your time to shine.

If you've got a relationship, friendship or situationship that you know is forever and would like to commemorate, these welded bracelets could be just the ticket.

Dublin Tattoo shop Heartbreak Social Club are now offering lovers and pals the chance to get 'chained' - whereby one of their artists custom fits and welds a bracelet directly around your wrist. The result is a 'seamless (no clasp) forever bracelet that needs no maintenance'.

You may have seen the permanently fitted chains on TikTok or the most recent series of Love is Blind... possibly not the best example, as fans of the show will know a heartbroken Nancy ripped hers off after her former fiancé Bartise abandoned her at the altar.... but that'll never happen to you, obviously.

Heartbreak Social Club will offer a range of solid gold and silver bracelets to choose from, with more info on how to book an appointment coming soon.

Do you have someone you'd like to commit to ✨forever✨ in this way? By the looks of it, there are no shortage of people ready to book an appointment - the comments section is full of lovebirds and pals tagging each other, with one person saying they've 'been looking for this in Ireland'.

And if you change your mind about the bracelet, don't fret - it can be simply (and permanently) taken off with a scissors. Less painful than tattoo removal, in fairness.

