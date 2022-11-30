Luxury brand Mulberry to open first Irish standalone store in Dublin

By Katy Thornton

November 30, 2022 at 10:27am

Just in time for the Christmas season.

 

Mulberry has signed a lease with Hines to bring its first Irish standalone store to Dublin at 24 Duke Street. The luxury store is planning to be open just in time for Christmas; perfect if you're planning a particularly grand gift for a loved one.

In 2021, as part of its 50th Anniversary, Mulberry announced the Made to Last Manifesto, laying out a commitment to transform the business to a regenerative and circular model, encompassing the entire supply chain, from field to wardrobe by 2030 and to become Net Zero by 2035.

Asset Management Director at Hines, Niall Ryan says this of the new Dublin Mulberry store:

The decision by Mulberry to open an own-door store on Duke Street is another very positive development for Grafton Street trading and underscores its status as the city’s premier location for premium brand shopping. We are also seeing significant interest being expressed by a host of other major international brands looking to locate in this part of the city at the moment and anticipate further positive announcements to come in H1 2023.”

Hines most recently leased out to Dublin's newest night-time venue Hyde, a four storey cocktail bar and restaurant; the perfect follow-on journey after some retail therapy (or even some harmless window shopping) at Mulberry.

