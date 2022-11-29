'We are BUZZING!' - Ireland’s first wellness pop-up opens on Grafton Street

Just in time for Christmas.

If you're a sustainable shopper looking to get all your gifts boxed off in one handy spot, you're in luck. New wellness store MIND.BODY.SOUL is opening on Grafton Street for the month of December, fully stocked with goodies from some of the best Irish sustainable brands.

The new store is the brainchild of the team behind Ethos, an Irish-owned company specialising in organic CBD and hemp products that better people's lives. As well as stocking Ethos products to suit all ailments, MIND.BODY.SOUL will have concessions from 12 more Irish stores including:

Flow State - eco-friendly yoga mats and accessories for the namaste-ers in your life.

Huku Balance - Natural balance boards for developing core strength, balance and co-ordination.

Grown Clothing - Organic cotton hoodies, t-shirts, shirts and more, all hand-printed in Ireland.

All About Kombucha - colourful bottles of Irish-made kombucha, that's good for both your gut and the planet.

Swim Club Snug - Irish designed dry robes, wetsuits, fleeces and more, to keep swimmers cosy both pre and post dip.

Fao Millinery - An Irish milliner & hat maker for all your everyday and occasion hat needs.

The Home Moment - Candles, throws and plenty more luxury items from this sustainable biz.

SEABODY - Science-led skincare and supplements, proudly made in Co. Kerry.

Nibbed Cacao - Organic, vegan small-batch cacao, made by a female-owned business in Wicklow.

Finger Doodles - Cards, prints and colouring books with nods to Irish nostalgia and culture.

Organic Movement - Consciously grown and ethically sewn yoga apparel, for the yogi in your life.

Pro Coffee - Enhanced instant coffee full of amino acids, protein and essential vitamins.

MIND.BODY.SOUL is open for the month of December at 55 Grafton Street, with gifts for all budgets.

