PSA: The Vanilla Pod to launch in Dún Laoghaire next week

For all the brunch guys and girlies, this is going to come as swell news.

I can hardly count the amount of times I've been in the queue for The Vanilla Pod Eatery in Carrickmines. It's a cult favourite amongst south-siders, with two more locations, one in Blackrock and one in Leopardstown. It truly feels like one of the OG brunch spots that does all your fave classics; french toast, American-style pancakes, and of course many variations of eggs.

Which is why I'm so stoked to learn that they're officially opening their fourth Dublin location starting next week. Where is it, I hear you ask? None other than Europe's Greatest Town, Dún Laoghaire.

Opening Thursday 8th December, Vanilla Pod Eatery Dún Laoghaire is bound to have all your fave breakfast and brunch bits.

If you've been living under a rock and never tried the Vanilla Pod Eatery, you can check out their all-day menu HERE which we hope to see in Dún Laoghaire soon. And if you just cannot wait until the 8th December, why not try get a table at one of their other three locations. Word of warning however, they're always busy, so you might want to phone ahead.

Header image via Instagram/thevanillapodeatery

