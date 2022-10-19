Dublin to welcome stylish new rooftop bar and restaurant Hyde

There's even a Harry Styles inspired cocktail on offer.

Just in time for the Christmas season, a new bar and restaurant is opening in the City Centre.

Located on Dublin’s Lemon Street, Hyde will be a new four-storey space comprising a sleek café, contemporary Asian restaurant, chic terrace, and stylish rooftop bar.

Advertisement

Dublin’s coolest new hotspot, which will provide a full 360 offering, including a stylish café bar where guests can enjoy a pre-dinner cocktail or light snack with drinks; an Asian-style restaurant Gekko, headed up by award-winning chef & Culinary Director, Karl Whelan; and a sleek terrace for those looking to meet up with friends over drinks and a yakitori sharing plate or to host an event for up to 100 guests.

Whelan has cooked in the likes of Fade Street Social, Hang Dai, Luna, and Saltwater in his time.

Coming in spring 2023 will be the Hyde rooftop bar which will serve up a yakitori and canapé menu. The bar will also serve as an events space capable of catering for up to 200 guests.

Advertisement

Pictured below is their "Watermelon Sugar" cocktail, no doubt a nod to the Harry Styles song.

We think this is going to be a top contender for future Christmas parties and events alike.

Hyde is set to open three of its four storeys in early November.

Header image via Invoke & Tara O'Connor

Advertisement

READ ON: End of a decade-long era as froyo shop Mooch to close down