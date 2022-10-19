End of a decade-long era as froyo shop Mooch to close down

Dublin's froyo era has come to a sad end.

Froyo (or frozen yoghurt for the people out there who hate when we shorten words) was a huge trend on the Dublin food scene, pre-dating the ever present donut trend, so this one hits particularly hard. Mooch was there from the beginning of the froyo phrase, and when Yogism shut down it became a staple spot. So many of my meet ups with friends often took place inside one of the few Mooch locations. I met with friends studying at Trinity at the Dawson Street location, and weekend catch ups at the Dundrum spot.

So it is with great sadness to see that Mooch is closing down after ten years in the froyo business.

They shared the news on Instagram, saying,

"It is with great sadness that we are announcing the closure of Mooch. We can't thank all of our loyal customers enough for making the last 10 years so much fun..."

Mooch finished their announcement by saying this,

"Today is an emotional day for us but we look forward to new beginnings and will hold all our Mooch memories with us forever."

Honestly I'm getting a bit teary-eyed at this news.

Mooch had two locations, one in Dundrum and one in Greystones.

