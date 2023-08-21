Scéal announce location of new bakery, and it's not in Dublin

Greystones' gain is Dublin 8's loss.

Scéal Bakery have finally revealed the location of their first full-time bakery, set to open very soon, and Dubliners will be devastated to learn not only is it not in Dublin 8, it's not anywhere in the county at all.

Instead, Scéal are bringing their mammoth focaccias and carefully curated viennoiserie to the seaside town of Greystones, County Wicklow.

While there is much excitement for the new bakery, already people have taken to the comments of their announcement saying they will be missed in Dublin 8. One said, "Awww you’ll be deeply missed in Dublin 8" while another commented, "Dublin 8's loss".

We will definitely be making a trip (or several) to the picturesque village of Greystones to get our Scéal fix, but we can't help but be a little sad that they are not opening within Dublin. No more mid-morning pastries pick-ups of a Thursday for us, at least from Scéal.

This is not the first of Dublin's iconic bakeries to open premises in Greystones - Bread 41 are still working on opening their bakery within Davis Motors on the Eden Road. They last updated on their new location in May, and there is so far no news on when we can expect it to open.

Keep an eye on Scéal's social media, and Bread 41's for that matter, for more news on their bakery openings.

One thing's for sure; it's a good time to be a Greystones local.

