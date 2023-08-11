Pastry lovers, rejoice - Scéal to open permanent bakery in Dublin

Big news for the sourdough-loving parish.

Anyone who's spent a Thursday lunchtime or Saturday morning in a queue spanning the length of Fumbally Lane will know the joy a pastry from Scéal Bakery brings.

Masters of their craft, Scéal are known for their immaculately laminated croissants and buns, inventive seasonal specials and clever incorporation of delicious local ingredients.

Fans of Scéal have grown accustomed to their sporadic opening hours at Fumbally Stables in Dublin 8, but the good times are about to start rolling (or focaccia-ing, depending on your preference) more frequently as the team are opening a permanent bakery space.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Charlotte and Shane of Scéal wrote:

"Two weeks ago we signed the lease on our very own bakery space!! This is something we have been dreaming since setting up Scéal in 2016. A long time in the making!

"We fought hard to secure this space over the last 18 months. And oh my we’ve been working tirelessly in the background to make this a reality and we’re beyond excited that it is now finally happening!!"

The duo also thanked fans of Scéal for their support over the years, adding that details on a location for the bakery would be "coming soon".

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled and our bellies empty in anticipation. The kimchi bear claw beckons.

Header image via Instagram/Scéal Bakery

