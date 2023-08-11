Suspected arson causes significant damage to Dublin 8 distillery

"We're devastated that someone would do this".

The team at Stillgarden Distillery in Inchicore were distraught on Friday morning (11th) to discover a fire had ripped through their community garden, a source of respite and tranquility for many in the local area.

It's believed that someone set fire to the garden's bug hotel, causing a blaze to spread through the shrubs and greenery and cause significant damage. Luckily, the fire was caught early before it could spread to nearby vehicles or the surrounding wooden fence.

Head of Stillgarden Viki Baird has said that while the team are devastated, they're grateful no one was injured.

The garden is maintained by gardener in residence Connor Howlett alongside a dedicated community of social botanists - a local group who grow botanicals at home, and then transport them to the site - and provides much more than a green space for the Dublin 8 distillery.

The garden has become a habitat for an array of biodiversity from rare butterflies to goldfinches while also providing the distillery with a significant amount of the botanicals used in their spirits.

Speaking about the damage, gardener Connor said:

"It’s such a shame that a space that gives people in our community comfort, joy and respite has been so heartlessly vandalised. I’ve seen firsthand the effect this special place has on people and wildlife alike, so it hurts me greatly to see it damaged.

I’m so grateful my colleagues from Rascals were there to call it in before it spread and Dublin Fire Brigade responded so swiftly. Ultimately, whilst a setback, this shows that community prevails and puts out the fires set by the few."

Via Stillgarden Distillery.

Stillgarden commended their neighbours at Rascals Brewery, who contacted the emergency services and Dublin Fire Brigade, who responded "within minutes" to quell the blaze.

