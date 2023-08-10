Four Dublin businesses hit with closure orders as mould and rodent droppings discovered

With another three businesses issued improvement orders and prohibition orders.

Ten Enforcement Orders were served on food businesses across Ireland during the month of July, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has reported. The orders were issued by Environmental Health Officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE) and officers of the FSAI.

In Dublin, closure orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 for:

Al Huda Grocery, 72A Summerhill, Dublin 1

and under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on:

Momo's (restaurant/café), Unit 8, Tuansgate, Belgard Square, Tallaght, Dublin 24

Sichuan Chilli King (restaurant/café), 100a Parnell Street, Dublin 1

Pizza Lab (takeaway), 16 King Street North, Dublin 7

Outside of Dublin, closure orders were issued to:

MJ Atkinson Limited, Unit 3, Pullamore Business Park, Dublin Road, Cavan

Spice of India (restaurant/café), Looneys Cross, Bishopstown, Cork

Ocean Palace Chinese Takeaway, Unit 8A, Blackcastle Shopping Centre, Blackcastle, Navan, Co. Meath

One Improvement Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

D Grill (restaurant/café), 40 Aungier Street, Dublin 2

One Prohibition Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

Delhi2Dublin, 363 Kildare Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12

One Prohibition Order was served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on:

"Action will be taken"

Reasons outlined by FSAI for the most recent batch of closures included cooked chicken being stored adjacent to blood stained boxes of raw chicken; raw pork and chicken found thawing in the vegetable preparation sinks; rotten meat stored on premises, significant build-up of mould on surfaces in the cold storage room; medications stored immediately above ingredients which could have fallen into food unnoticed, heavy cockroach activity in the kitchen near uncovered food and rodent droppings behind a chest freezer.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI, said that while the majority of food businesses adhere to food safety regulations, it is clear that some are not compliant.

“Food safety is critical to safeguarding public health. Failures to follow the basics of staff training, regular cleaning and correct storage of food are seen again and again throughout the Enforcement Orders issued in July.

"Enforcement action will be taken for transgressions, in the interest of public health protection.”

