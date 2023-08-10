Four Dublin businesses hit with closure orders as mould and rodent droppings discovered

By Fiona Frawley

August 10, 2023 at 3:17pm

Share:

With another three businesses issued improvement orders and prohibition orders.

Ten Enforcement Orders were served on food businesses across Ireland during the month of July, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has reported. The orders were issued by Environmental Health Officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE) and officers of the FSAI.

In Dublin, closure orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 for:

  • Al Huda Grocery, 72A Summerhill, Dublin 1

and under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on:

  • Momo's (restaurant/café), Unit 8, Tuansgate, Belgard Square, Tallaght, Dublin 24
  • Sichuan Chilli King (restaurant/café), 100a Parnell Street, Dublin 1
  • Pizza Lab (takeaway), 16 King Street North, Dublin 7

Outside of Dublin, closure orders were issued to:

Advertisement
  • MJ Atkinson Limited, Unit 3, Pullamore Business Park, Dublin Road, Cavan
  • Spice of India (restaurant/café), Looneys Cross, Bishopstown, Cork
  • Ocean Palace Chinese Takeaway, Unit 8A, Blackcastle Shopping Centre, Blackcastle, Navan, Co. Meath

One Improvement Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

  • D Grill (restaurant/café), 40 Aungier Street, Dublin 2

One Prohibition Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

  • Delhi2Dublin, 363 Kildare Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12

One Prohibition Order was served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on:

Advertisement
  • Pizza Lab (takeaway), 16 King Street North, Dublin 7

"Action will be taken"

Reasons outlined by FSAI for the most recent batch of closures included cooked chicken being stored adjacent to blood stained boxes of raw chicken; raw pork and chicken found thawing in the vegetable preparation sinks; rotten meat stored on premises, significant build-up of mould on surfaces in the cold storage room; medications stored immediately above ingredients which could have fallen into food unnoticed, heavy cockroach activity in the kitchen near uncovered food and rodent droppings behind a chest freezer.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI, said that while the majority of food businesses adhere to food safety regulations, it is clear that some are not compliant.

“Food safety is critical to safeguarding public health. Failures to follow the basics of staff training, regular cleaning and correct storage of food are seen again and again throughout the Enforcement Orders issued in July.

"Enforcement action will be taken for transgressions, in the interest of public health protection.”

Advertisement

Header image via Getty 

READ NEXT: 

- Another Dublin coffee spot that opened during covid reveal they are closing

- 22 things you can't leave Dublin without doing, as recommended by Dubliners

- 12 of the best places for a sea swim in Dublin

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

22 things you can't leave Dublin without doing, as recommended by Dubliners

12 of the best places for a sea swim in Dublin

Another Dublin coffee spot that opened during covid reveal they are closing

Family-owned Dublin corner shop K&A Stores closes its doors after 40 years

You may also love

Dublin Airport secures High Court stay on night flights' order

Planning sought for derelict Sandyford building to become apartments

Have you noticed the Pepper Canister Church on Mount Street?

Deer Park Hotel to be demolished to make way for new 'destination' Howth development