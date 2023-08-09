Another Dublin coffee spot that opened during covid reveal they are closing

"We hope this isn't forever, just for now."

As covid and the pandemic begin to feel like a distant memory to us, many Dublin cafés and restaurants that opened amid lockdowns and restrictions have decided to close, the most recent of which is Chroí Coffee in Kilternan.

The outdoor coffee hatch based beside De La Salle Palmerstown Football Club shared the news on Instagram this morning (Wednesday August 9) that their last day of serving coffee would be the 26th August. In their two year run, the café was a great spot for vegan treats and toasties, ideal for a coffee run ahead of a walk or a road-trip.

In a lengthy caption, Chroí Coffee revealed what led them to make this decision.

"I feel its an apt time to close, the timing is right as summer 2023 ends. Looking back on where we started during Covid, times were so different and unknown. The leap into a new business actually felt quite easy during such a time of change. "We wanted to bring something together for people who weren't allowed see each other unless they were miles apart."

While they were offered different business opportunities, the café revealed they simply "weren't the right fit" and they didn't want to take on something that wasn't perfect. Chroí also said they hoped this wouldn't be forever, so maybe we will see them again in the future.

Chroí are not the only covid opener that have recently decided to close; only this week, Foxrock pizza spot Pala decided to close as well to make way for a new venture.

Header images via Instagram / Chroí Coffee

