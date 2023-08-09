Pala Pizza has closed to make way for new bistro diner

When one door closes, another one opens.

Pala Pizza in Foxrock has now closed ahead of the opening of new bistro, Brighton Road.

The pizza-by-the-slice spot caught the love and appreciation of the D18 postcode and beyond, rising quickly up the pizza fame ladder and even securing a place on our list of Dublin's top spots for a pi.

However, they announced three weeks ago that they would be closing their doors on the 6th August to make way for a new venture instead.

"Moving on from Pala Pizza"

Their announcement read as such:

"Although some of you have heard by now through the grapevine, I am moving on from Pala Pizza and we have taken the decision to close the doors on August 6th which will be our last day baking pizza and shaking pasta pans. "There were loads of moving parts which ultimately led us here, with the predominant one being me deciding to fulfil other plans. I have worked in Foxrock village since returning home from London in 2019 and rallied through a pandemic which of course the pizzeria was born out of. I’m immensely proud of what we did in that timeframe. I’m extremely grateful for the local support we had and even more grateful to the staff."

While many Dublin restaurant closures leave holes in the hearts of their loyal customers, and a whole staff without work, the opening of Brighton Road will avoid either.

Rory is leaving the restaurant, but chefs Alan and Elaine, who worked in Bistro One for 20 years, are staying on and retaining the Pala employees to work in the new spot. While it's the end of for Pala Pizza and pasta, Brighton Road is restoring the space to bistro dining using seasonal Irish produce.

This new diner is set to launch in early September; you can keep an eye on their socials for news on booking. Brighton Road will open Wednesday to Saturday from 17.00 and Sunday lunch between 13.00 and 18.00.

We will miss Pala Pizza now that it has closed, but we look forward to seeing what Brighton Road have in store for us.

