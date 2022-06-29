'There’s 30 years of craic in these walls' Bistro One closing to make way for new venture

When one door closes...

All good things must come to an end. Bistro One, recommended on the Michelin Guide 2021, has announced its impending closure in Foxrock. In a candid Instagram post today, Bistro One said this of their final week:

"Today marks the start of our last few services at @bistroonefoxrock What a brilliant send off it’s been so far. What a Village! If you are dining with us this week please post about it and share your memories & stories. There’s 30 years of craic in these walls!"

And while this is sad news for the village, this isn't quite the end of their journey. Quite the opposite in fact.

Advertisement

Bistro One continued in their post saying, "The next time you come up things will look, feel and be quite different. So I guess in a way, we are overly excited." It seems Foxrock is getting a new addition to the village in the wake of Bistro One's departure, and we can't wait to see what it is.

According to their website, it's in collaboration with Pala Pizza:

"‘Pala Pizza & Trattoria’ will focus on Roman style Al Taglio pizza, combined with classic slow cooked Tuscan dishes, pastas, antipasti & synonymous with northern Italy a section of open fire grilled meat & fish done to order. We believe a brand new canvas upstairs can help us achieve this and we hope to elevate the trattoria while still keeping the authenticity close."

Advertisement

This new venture comes as a result of Pala Pizza's popularity in Foxrock. Bistro One will shut from the 2nd July to make way for refurbishments.

Header image via Instagram/bistroonefoxrock

READ ON: Bahay set to take over Mae Restaurant this week