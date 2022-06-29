Bahay set to take over Mae Restaurant this week

Good news for those in D4.

Exciting news as Filipino spot Bahay is taking over Grainne O'Keefe's Mae Restaurant in Ballsbridge for a very limited time only. From the 29th June to the 3rd July, you can avail of a very special set menu, full of the amazing flavours Bahay are known to cultivate.

Bahay launched initially amidst pandemic chaos in 2021, popping up at different events and cities around Ireland. They consistently receive rave reviews for their Filipino food, landing as one to watch on the Sunday Independent's list of food spots for 2022.

Chef Richie Castillo has now designed a six course menu for Mae after O'Keefe invited him into her kitchen. The 5-day event will see food put together by Castillo, using O'Keefe's suppliers as well as his own.

So what's on their menu for the Mae takeover? To start there's smoked lamb adobo ribs in a banana sauce glaze (a whopper dish to kick things off). The second course sees roasted scallops, and the third serves Goatsbridge trout. Next comes Iberico pork presa, which is a particularly fine cut of pork, with Mang Tomas jus gras. The fifth course is fried puto with green beans and bagoong butter, and the final course is shakoy, which is a Filipino deep-fried twisted doughnut. If this sounds like a bit of you, I wouldn't hesitate booking.

You can purchase a ticket HERE which will include your full six course meal, wine excluded. There is no vegan option available, but you can get in touch about dietary requirements. Indoor and outdoor seating is available for the Bahay takeover of Mae restaurant.

