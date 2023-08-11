Don't let your dietary requirements hold you back: 19 best gluten free restaurants in Dublin

As a city we've come a long way when it comes to catering for Coeliacs
This spot on 147 Parnell Street, wouldn't be the first place that comes to mind when you think about Gluten-free options but these sambo-slingers have some truly game-changing adaptions that they make to their seasonal menu. Their near-famous take on the Reuben, Korean pork and other hits can all be made GF, with their inclusive bread options.
13. Yeeros
Prospect Road and Wexford Street, more info here
Few recent openers have taken a hold of us quite like Yeeros- the Greek spot has it all for every occasion, the quick bite to eat, the soakage after a few scoops and the lunchtime hunger. While not a dedicated Gluten-free spot, the team offer GF wraps and plate-ups on request, best done through their website as in-store might take a bit of time to process.
12. Bibi's
14A Emorville Avenue, Portobello and Dun Laoghaire, more info here
11. Honey Truffle45 Pearse Street, Dublin 1, more info here
10. Beshoffs
Various locations, for more info click the link here
Fish and chips are a favourite in Dublin. I live close to the famous Burdocks and had never eaten a battered fish, until I found out about Beshoffs. They have gluten free fish and chips, battered fish and chips that is! I had to go here when I first heard about it. When you order gluten free they prep in separate oil and there’s no flour in their batter. Definitely worth checking out for a weekend treat, or a hangover cure!
9. Carluccio's
52 Dawson Street, Dublin 2
The team have a big gluten-free menu for lunch/dinner and most surprisingly for breakfast too. The team have a separate GF menu, and are super understanding and knowledgeable around all questions. Do check when you make your reservation if they have gluten-free pasta in stock, sometimes they run out and I have been disappointed before due to it. Carluccio's also do a lunchtime cheap eat- offering a big box of pasta for under a tenner (game-changer).
8. The Happy Pear
Church Road, Greystones
An intrinsic part of the Bray-to-Greystones walk, The Happy Pear in the heart of Greystones is a rambling converted house which feels part yoga studio part commune. Founded by the sometimes controversial twin brothers Dave and Steve, the pair initially established the business as a fruit and veg shop before opening the café. The menu is totally vegetarian, with allergens clearly listed on each dish - there are plenty of dairy, egg, and gluten-free options too. The portions are very generous, and the food is packed with nourishing ingredients. You’ll leave feeling both content and smug in equal measures.
7. Featherblade
51B Dawson Street, more information here
One of the city's most beloved steakhouses, Featherblade does a roaring trade on Dawson Street with its loyal and dedicated fans, luckily gluten-free folks can also call themselves fans. The team have a separate allergy menu that tells you which dishes have wheat/gluten in them, allowing burger-fans the joy of that oh-so-famous Featherblader (with a GF bun of course!).
6. Cornucopia Wholefoods Restaurant
19-20 Wicklow Street, Dublin 2, for more info click here.
A pioneering Dublin institution that has been serving incredible plant-based fare since 1986- even writing an award-winning book or two along the way.
This is a place that lives up to its name, stuffed with scratch-made vegan and vegetarian options, that will leave you feeling full and content in equal parts. The upstairs and downstairs Wicklow-street premises are the perfect place to while away a few hours, reading a book or people watching depending on the seat. They have some great gluten-free options, with their gluten-free/vegan breakfast options shining particularly bright in our eyes.
5. Bunsen
Various locations hit the link for more info
Burger joints don't get much more prolific than the fuller-filled Bunsen burgers, which are cooked to order each and every time. The team offer gluten-free melt-in-the-mouth buns which they keep in the back, alongside making their burgers free from gluten, with beef, salt, and pepper and made in-house, so no gluten there. When you need a GF spot for a big gathering Bunsen is the place to sink a few beers and let everyone enjoy a burger of their choosing.
4. Tiller & Grain
23 Frederick Street South, Dublin 2, for more info click here
While not a dedicated gluten-free cafe, this sunny little spot has some good food options available for those that are intolerant. They have some solid salad box offerings and even a gluten-free homemade bubbly oregano focaccia- a godsend to anyone craving a great slabful of the stuff.
3. Brasserie Sixty6
66-67 South Great George's Street, more info here
The team at Brasserie Sixty6 strive to have an innovative accessible menu, with helpful little indications on their menu: CA, which is coeliac adaptable. They have the obvious “C” to mark gluten-free, but CA is great to give the gluten-free dinner more options. This cuts out that messy conversation about needing to have gluten-free, but not liking the options available to you. Not that this is a problem in Brasserie Sixty6, the food is cooked to order and super slick.
2. Mak
Cullenswood Gardens, Ranelagh, more info click here.
The team at Mak (at D6) don't do things by halves, they even have a separate celiac menu which has some of the best options you are likely to get in the city- including some menu items that will make sufferers cry with joy (namely the sweet and sour chicken). Staff are super knowledgable and take plenty of time to answers any questions/concerns.
1. Manifesto
208 Rathmines Rd Lower, Rathmines, more info click here.
This award-winning restaurant pays special attention to their GF pizzas, naturally using GF bases but preparing them in a separate kitchen and cooking them in a separate pizza oven. A must-visit for sufferers craving a nice pi, the team really know what they are doing and place special emphasis on making the restaurant as inclusive as possible.
