Don't let your dietary requirements hold you back: 19 best gluten free restaurants in Dublin

As a city we've come a long way when it comes to catering for Coeliacs

Ireland experiences one of the highest rates of Coeliac disease in the world- with an estimated 1 in every 100 members of the population impacted. An estimated 50,000 people in Ireland have Coeliac disease with a further 400,000 suffering from gluten intolerance, according to the Coeliac Society of Ireland. Here are some of our top gluten-free picks for Dublin's fair city:

19. Sprezzatura

Camden Market and Rathmines, more info click here

One of the good guys of the Dublin food scene, it's no surprise that the people behind Sprezza which lead with a notoriously Gluten-heavy cuisine, offer GF options. The team make GF pasta options on their two sites daily, and are super affordable which is rare for that kind of requirement.

18. Note 26 Fenian Street, for more info click here



One of Dublin's newer spots has thankfully made shapes at being more inclusive, with the fine dining restaurant offering a GF menu on request. Clean simple flavours, the team at Note do a great job of making simplicity look easy.

17. Fish Shop 76 Benburb Street, more info here

GF-peeps will be delighted to know that they won't be deprived of one of the city's best restaurants, the spot on Benburb Street has some great options available as long as you give them a shout while booking your table. The team offer gluten-free fish and chips, which is well and truly a game-changer for all sufferers.

16. Vice 5 Merrion Street Lower, more info here

Most pizza spots would ordinarily leave chills appearing on any GF-sufferers body, but Vice thankfully offer GF bases for some of their pis (which are clearly marked on the menu). Ingredients are clearly marked on the menu, and the team are super clear about safety and contamination in terms of their wings, tendies and fries.

15. 147 Deli 147 Parnell Street, Dublin 1, more info here

This spot on 147 Parnell Street, wouldn't be the first place that comes to mind when you think about Gluten-free options but these sambo-slingers have some truly game-changing adaptions that they make to their seasonal menu. Their near-famous take on the Reuben, Korean pork and other hits can all be made GF, with their inclusive bread options.

14. Mad Yolks

Unit 4 Block C, Smithfield Square, more info here

A great shout if you are in need of a serious feed of a breakfast/lunch in and around Smithfield. Staff are super attentive and knowledgeable about GF menu modifications, they contribute to such a positive and inviting atmosphere in the place. With gluten-free buns available this is an absolute game-changer, their bowls are naturally GF, the team also make all their sauces in-house which is a big plus.

Advertisement

13. Yeeros Prospect Road and Wexford Street, more info here

Few recent openers have taken a hold of us quite like Yeeros- the Greek spot has it all for every occasion, the quick bite to eat, the soakage after a few scoops and the lunchtime hunger. While not a dedicated Gluten-free spot, the team offer GF wraps and plate-ups on request, best done through their website as in-store might take a bit of time to process.

12. Bibi's 14A Emorville Avenue, Portobello and Dun Laoghaire, more info here

This spot nestled into Portobello has a lot of hype swirling around it and for good reason, they serve some truly incredible flavour combinations and rework the classics in an ingenious way. A buzzy little neighbourhood spot with a great atmosphere, in no small way created by the incredible staff that dart between the tables with a speed nothing short of Usain Bolt levels. The team do a great job of providing gluten-free options, including some of the best GF bread you are likely to get in the city- perfect for mopping up those saucy brunch dishes.

11. Honey Truffle45 Pearse Street, Dublin 1, more info here

This little indie cafe has a whole lot of heart, and more importantly some good gluten-free (dairy-free and vegan) options, including the option to select a 'free from gluten' on their website. Fresh, local ingredients, the team at Honey Truffle are big believers in the scratch-made process, with a lot of the menu available as gluten-free.

10. Beshoffs

Various locations, for more info click the link here

Fish and chips are a favourite in Dublin. I live close to the famous Burdocks and had never eaten a battered fish, until I found out about Beshoffs. They have gluten free fish and chips, battered fish and chips that is! I had to go here when I first heard about it. When you order gluten free they prep in separate oil and there’s no flour in their batter. Definitely worth checking out for a weekend treat, or a hangover cure!

9. Carluccio's

52 Dawson Street, Dublin 2

The team have a big gluten-free menu for lunch/dinner and most surprisingly for breakfast too. The team have a separate GF menu, and are super understanding and knowledgeable around all questions. Do check when you make your reservation if they have gluten-free pasta in stock, sometimes they run out and I have been disappointed before due to it. Carluccio's also do a lunchtime cheap eat- offering a big box of pasta for under a tenner (game-changer).

8. The Happy Pear ⁠

Church Road, Greystones

An intrinsic part of the Bray-to-Greystones walk, The Happy Pear in the heart of Greystones is a rambling converted house which feels part yoga studio part commune. Founded by the sometimes controversial twin brothers Dave and Steve, the pair initially established the business as a fruit and veg shop before opening the café. ⁠The menu is totally vegetarian, with allergens clearly listed on each dish - there are plenty of dairy, egg, and gluten-free options too. The portions are very generous, and the food is packed with nourishing ingredients. You’ll leave feeling both content and smug in equal measures.

Advertisement

7. Featherblade

51B Dawson Street, more information here

One of the city's most beloved steakhouses, Featherblade does a roaring trade on Dawson Street with its loyal and dedicated fans, luckily gluten-free folks can also call themselves fans. The team have a separate allergy menu that tells you which dishes have wheat/gluten in them, allowing burger-fans the joy of that oh-so-famous Featherblader (with a GF bun of course!).

6. Cornucopia Wholefoods Restaurant

19-20 Wicklow Street, Dublin 2, for more info click here.

A pioneering Dublin institution that has been serving incredible plant-based fare since 1986- even writing an award-winning book or two along the way. ⁠

⁠

This is a place that lives up to its name, stuffed with scratch-made vegan and vegetarian options, that will leave you feeling full and content in equal parts. The upstairs and downstairs Wicklow-street premises are the perfect place to while away a few hours, reading a book or people watching depending on the seat. ⁠They have some great gluten-free options, with their gluten-free/vegan breakfast options shining particularly bright in our eyes.

5. Bunsen

Various locations hit the link for more info

Burger joints don't get much more prolific than the fuller-filled Bunsen burgers, which are cooked to order each and every time. The team offer gluten-free melt-in-the-mouth buns which they keep in the back, alongside making their burgers free from gluten, with beef, salt, and pepper and made in-house, so no gluten there. When you need a GF spot for a big gathering Bunsen is the place to sink a few beers and let everyone enjoy a burger of their choosing.

4. Tiller & Grain

Advertisement

23 Frederick Street South, Dublin 2, for more info click here

While not a dedicated gluten-free cafe, this sunny little spot has some good food options available for those that are intolerant. They have some solid salad box offerings and even a gluten-free homemade bubbly oregano focaccia- a godsend to anyone craving a great slabful of the stuff.

3. Brasserie Sixty6

66-67 South Great George's Street, more info here

The team at Brasserie Sixty6 strive to have an innovative accessible menu, with helpful little indications on their menu: CA, which is coeliac adaptable. They have the obvious “C” to mark gluten-free, but CA is great to give the gluten-free dinner more options. This cuts out that messy conversation about needing to have gluten-free, but not liking the options available to you. Not that this is a problem in Brasserie Sixty6, the food is cooked to order and super slick.

2. Mak

Cullenswood Gardens, Ranelagh, more info click here.

The team at Mak (at D6) don't do things by halves, they even have a separate celiac menu which has some of the best options you are likely to get in the city- including some menu items that will make sufferers cry with joy (namely the sweet and sour chicken). Staff are super knowledgable and take plenty of time to answers any questions/concerns.

1. Manifesto

208 Rathmines Rd Lower, Rathmines, more info click here.

This award-winning restaurant pays special attention to their GF pizzas, naturally using GF bases but preparing them in a separate kitchen and cooking them in a separate pizza oven. A must-visit for sufferers craving a nice pi, the team really know what they are doing and place special emphasis on making the restaurant as inclusive as possible.

Have we missed anywhere? Let us know on [email protected]