22 of the best brunch spots in Dublin right now

Get jottin' these down for your next weekend escapade.

There's a highly meme-able scene in season 1 of The Bear, whereby Carmy who has returned to his family's sandwich joint after a storied career, is spitballing ideas with his sous chef Sydney. When the topic of brunch comes up, he turns to her and says, "f**k Brunch" which she repeats with even more feeling. Most chefs' feeling about this constructed eating time and eggy-based menu is pretty similar to the sentiments shared in the kitchen of the Original Beef of Chicagoland.

Brunch also took a hit of sorts this year when the food enthusiasts of Dublin came together to announce its fall from grace as the city's most beloved mealtime, decreeing that the Sunday Roast had officially taken over as the new cuisine du jour.

While carrot batons and giant Yorkshire puddings might have enjoyed more time in the spotlight these past few months, Dublin's best brunch spots are rightly unfazed. They're consistently busy, and innovative in terms of what's on offer and let's be honest, brunch is still the first thing most people search for when they arrive in a new city.

If you're still feeling the love for eggs and breakfast meat, here's a list of 23 of the best brunch spots to hit up in Dublin.

23. Beef and Lobster

Temple Bar's 39-40 Parliament Street, more info click here

Go with? The gals

Americana-twinged brunch menus are always a hit - something about the excessiveness of ingredients and the invariably deep-fried cooking methods just works on a weekend. Beef and Lobster do just that, serving up crab rolls, duck wings, and lobster fritters with sides plenty. They also do a bottomless brunch every weekend, which is handy if you are so inclined.

22. Brother Hubbard

Various locations, for more info click here

Go with? Your friend who you haven't seen in a while

A-go to brunch spot for a very good reason, there are a couple dotted around the city at this stage from Capel street, Ranelagh and tucked away on leafy Harrington Street. The Middle Eastern-inspired menu has plenty of unctuous warming bowls topped with plenty of sauces and flavoured oils. The warm staff serve some bang up coffee which is crying out to be accompanied by their incredibly moreish cakes. A trip to Brother Hubbard always makes you feel a bit warm and fuzzy inside like you've just been fed by your friend's lovely mam after a particularly heavy night out.

21. Groundstate Coffee

Dublin 8's 48- 50 James Street, for more info here

Go with? A vegan/veggie friend

This place is so much more than a spot for takeaway coffee before a visit to the Guinness Storehouse (even if their coffee roasted in-house is excellent). It's a great spot for a weekend brunch, with probably one of the most interesting and inspired vegan/veggies menus out there at the moment.

As well as coffee roasting, Groundstate are expert in in-house fermenting, meaning their kimchis and slaws are a must-add to any brunch dish on their menu. Grab a window seat and chow down - your tummy will thank you.

20. Ebb&Flow

Dublin 2's 71 Camden Street, for more info click here

Go with? A friend who lives the other side of town

The location of this cafe is hard to beat, smack bang in the middle of Camden street, it's a good halfway point if you are meeting someone from the other side of town. The friendly staff serve up a great coffee, and are super flexible and accommodating for all requests. They've got a well-rounded brunch menu, that has all the traditional breakfast-y dishes while also listing some thoughtful numbers like the Posh Beans On Toast and the Blood Orange Granola.

19. The Little Cactus

Prussia Street in Stoneybatter, for more info see their Instagram.

Go with? A plant-loving pal.

This green-tinted spot in perpetually hip Stoneybatter has it all - coffee, brunch, vintage clothes and an extensive range of cacti and other succulents for sale. The menu is small but perfectly formed - a selection of sambos, pastries and the obligatory avocado toast, with expertly poured speciality coffee to wash everything down with. The combination of brunch and plant shopping is probably the most wholesome thing you could do with your weekend.

Via Instagram/The Little Cactus

18. Thunder Cut Alley

Dublin 7's Smithfield, more info click here

Go with? Your woo-woo-est friends

Definitely the funnest place in Dublin to grab brunch, it's a great spot to go if you have a gang of excitable girls in tow. The interior is wall-to-wall sexy kitsch, like how you might imagine Dita Von Teese would decorate your Granny's house, armed only with pritt stick and a box of primary coloured paint. They do some great classic cocktails which are always nice and strong (and made with incredible speed). There's a Mexican-twinged menu which is never static- and invariably has some great prop fashioned to it- like a clothes peg or a children's toy. I've personally always had a great meal and a fun time here- it's an excellent all-rounder with an edge.

17. The Woollen Mills

Lower Ormond Quay on the North Quays, for more info see their Instagram.

Go with? A friend who wants to see Dublin.

Right in the heart of Dublin's fair city, The Woollen Mills is a must-visit if you have a hankering for eggs with a side of people watching. The outdoor terrace overlooks the oft-Instagrammed H'apenny Bridge and is just upstairs from the well-known Dublin sculpture of the Hags with the Bags , making this a great spot if you're looking to tick both sightseeing and brunch off your list in one go. In terms of the menu, you can expect bubble waffles served savoury with perfectly poached eggs, hollandaise and fried chicken, or a classic fry-up with the best of Irish breakfast meat if you're looking to keep things traditional. They also have a great cocktail menu if you're in the mood for a boozy brunch.

Via Instagram/The Woollen Mills

16. Tang

Various locations, for more info click here

Go with? Sweet + Savoury friends

Arguably Tang could top any kind of listicle that you could think of: coffee, lunch, breakfast. Such is the level of quality the team wrap, froth and dollop on everything. With two spots, one tucked away on Abbey Street and the other on the corner of Dawson Street, you aren't ever going to be too far away from one. The brunch menu is made up of breakfast classics that have been given a simple twist of innovation, there are a lot of options for a group of mixed brunch tastes as they have great sweet AND savoury options.

15. Wuff

Smithfield's 23 Benburb Street, for more info click here

Go with? The parents

A cosy locally-owned neighbourhood Bistro that serves modern European dishes throughout the week. The occasional Luas-aside, the big-windowed spot is in a lovely and quiet part of town. The ambience is chilled and unpretentious, and it's somewhere I've personally brought my parents to a couple of times and they've always had a great time. It's a spot that can cater for a lot of different types of eaters (from the fry-fan to the avo toast-eater) without sacrificing on taste.

14. Riggers

Emmet Road in Inchicore, for more see their Instagram.

Another spot that oozes neighbourhood charm, mirroring the rich yellow yolk that oozes from their all-day breakie bap. Riggers offers no-fuss dishes with high-quality ingredients - an ideal combination when you don't want to have to think too much about what to order. As well as nailing the classics, Riggers gets creative with weekly brunch specials - think lamb and panko rissoles with Turkish eggs and cheddar-and-chive hash browns with salsa verde.

Via Instagram/Riggers D8

13. Social Fabric Café

Arbour Hill in Stoneybatter, for more info head to their Instagram.

Go with? Someone who always wants to see the dessert menu.

Another delightful Stoneybatter spot, Social Fabric offers a great range of vegetarian and not-so-vegetarian brunch dishes that'll make you feel warm and fuzzy inside, from thick, fluffy pancakes with bacon and maple syrup to chicken jalapeño poppers with a poached egg on toast. The dessert selection is also to die for - the kind of comforting, homemade cakes and tarts you don't see around the place too much anymore with generous sprinklings of icing sugar on top and Cloud Picker Coffee to accompany. It's the type of place where you pour over the dessert counter, unable to choose between the Baileys chocolate cake and the pear & almond tart - you're best off going with a friend who'll order two to share with you.

Via Instagram/Social Fabric Café

12. Blas Cafe

Kings Inns Street, Dublin 1 - for more info see their Instagram.

Go with? A leafy green-loving friend.

A spot that could go under the radar if you don't find yourself in this area of town often, but absolutely worth a visit. Blas boasts a large, warehouse dining space and delicious fusion-style brunch dishes with Roasted Brown coffee to accompany. On the menu, you'll find the brightest and best of Irish veg, immaculately seasoned and lovingly paired with flatbread or squidgy brioche slices. It's not all about the veg though - you can also enjoy delicious slow-cooked pork shoulder, flavoursome lamb kofta and spicy slatherings of nduja as you see fit.

Via Instagram/Blas Café

11. Slice

Manor Place in Stoneybatter, for more info see their Instagram.

Go with? A saucy egg lover. Slice is a bit of a Dublin rarity, being one of the few spots boasting the elusive offering of an all-day brunch. This Stoneybatter spot is one to head to if you dream of saucy egg bowls loaded up with labneh, creamy pea guac, nutty rayu and pickled veg, with bouncy sourdough for dippin'. Slice is also an absolute must if you're a hash brown lover - their hash brownies dish is dedicated to them and topped off with poached eggs and crumbled bacon. No worries if you're not an egg lover - you can just order a side portion of hashies if you prefer.

Via Instagram/Slice Stoneybatter

10. One Society

Lower Gardiner Street in Mountjoy, for more info see their Instagram.

Go with? Your friend who loves the classics.

If you're looking for a fry up, a pancake stack or a fusion of the two that won't let you down, brunch and tapas spot One Society will sort you right out. Their dishes range from inventive to classic, with reliable breakfast baps sitting alongside creamy creations like their potato rosti topped with egg mayo, peppered bacon and saffron. Ideal if you're heading out with a fussy eater, but want to get creative with your own order.

Via Instagram/One Society

9. L'Gueuleton

Dublin 2's Fade Street, more info click here

Go with? A big group of friends

This spot on Fade Street has been a long-running triple threat in Dublin, operating as a brunch spot, a bistro and a late bar. In the evenings, there's classic French Bistro cuisine on the menu, but brunch is a little more casual at L'Gueuleton with things like potato hash and eggs benny on the go. A great city-centre location, with a nice ambience that can invariably escalate a civilised brunch into an all-day rager.

8. Southbank

Harold's Cross Bridge, for more info see their Instagram

Go with? Your four-legged friend.

Southbank's location along the Grand Canal makes it the perfect end destination for a leisurely weekend stroll, with your pup in tow as this spot is extremely dog friendly. Think soft poached eggs topped with Burton-esque pea shoots, or creamy scramblers with deliciously charred greens on toast. Their breakfast bap is also always a winner, as are their pancakes which are thicker than you'd usually find in Dublin and lovingly topped with fresh fruit and mascarpone. On weekends you'll see tables of big groups getting together, with babies and pups along for the ride and everyone beautifully catered for.

Image via Instagram/Southbank Café

7. Two Pups Coffee

The Liberties' 74 Francis Street, more info here

Go with? Your partner and your dog/baby

A stalwart of the Dublin brunch scene by now, it's rare to see this spot without queues of people outside on the weekend, dogs straining on their leads - as the name might suggest this place is incredibly dog friendly. Inside it's got that rustic and paired back feel, with weathered table tops and mismatched chairs. It's typically populated by interesting-looking couples with either a baby or a dachshund in tow - sometimes both. The staff are always lovely and calm, serving up great coffee from behind the tempting cabinet of cakes and pastries. Menu-wise, it's a pretty standard avocado on toast and poached egg type menu, but all cooked immaculately with the very best of ingredients.

6. Alma

Portobello's 12 South Circular Road, for more info click here

Go with? Family

This cosy family-run Argentinian spot is a luxuriant choice for brunch. While the small contemporary menu shifts with the seasons and suppliers' stock, the Buttermilk Pancakes with Dulce de Leche, brandy and orange mascarpone never leave (for good reason). If you've got a sweet tooth when it comes to brunch, do not leave Dublin without trying this dish. Alma's interior is chic and minimalist, with additional seating outside for watching the comings and goings of the South Circular Road as you eat your fill.

5. Ian's Kitchen

Advertisement

Kimmage Road West, for more info head to their Instagram.

Go with? A friend who thinks they're over brunch.

Ian's Kitchen burst onto the brunch scene earlier this year and has had a permanent queue out the door ever since. This neighbourhood spot has taken the Benedict and pancake dishes you may be accustomed to and elevated them with the addition of deliciously crispy buffalo fried chicken for the eggs benny and impressive towers of meringue sitting atop their pancake stacks. And this isn't just any fried chicken, it's fried chicken from the famed Cluck Chicken truck in Walkinstown - the only food I'd willingly drive through the Walkinstown Roundabout for. If there was ever any doubt of the relevance of brunch in 2023, Ian's Kitchen will restore your faith in this more-ish midmorning mealtime.

Via Instagram/Ian's Kitchen

4. Daddy's

Rialto, for more info see their Instagram.

Go with? A gaggle of besties.

You'll hear Rialto locals saying the area has gone 'very trendy' since Daddy's opened, and it's true - the village is now a go-to destination for foodies and speciality coffee lovers, tote bags and refurbished racer bikes in tow, while still retaining its original, old-school Dublin charm. The brunch menu showcases vibrant and flavoursome local produce, with veg from McNally's Farm being a favourite and featuring in most dishes. Standouts include their benny and cabbage (an Irish slant on the brunch classic) and their weekly savoury tarts. Ideal for a hungover brunch when all you really need is good food, good vibes and to feel okay again.

Via Instagram/Daddy's Dublin

3. Drury Buildings

Dublin 2's 52-55 Drury Street, for more info click here

Go with? Everyone you know

While not strictly a traditional brunch spot, this spot on Drury Street is a great place to get unbelievable food around brunchtime. Set in a massive space, that's been creatively transformed into a rambling space perfect for eating and drinking- it's hard to get a 'bad' table here as each one takes in either a colourful piece of art, exposed brick or the view of the Fade Street crowds. The cocktails are hard to beat at Drury Buildings, and the mixologists aren't afraid to go off the menu depending on your tastes. The menu is tapas-style which is made for sharing- and you'll want to share as every dish on the menu makes your eyes linger.

2. Two Boys Brew

The North Circular Road in Phibsboro, for more info head to their Instagram.

Go with? Someone you want to impress.

Two Boys Brew is synonymous with brunch in Dublin, with the waft of speciality coffee and creamy mushrooms hitting you as soon as you walk in the door. Owners Kevin & Taurean opened the spot back in 2015 after being heavily influenced by the Australian café scene, which can be seen throughout the menu and interior. It's extremely unlikely you'll ever get a bad dish at this spot, which is a favourite among foodies all over the city. The mushroom toast is a must-try, as are the hotcakes if you're into sweet brunch dishes.

Via Instagram/Two Boys Brew

1. Bread 41 (Upstairs)

Dublin 2's 41 Pearse Street, more info click here

Go with? A fellow food-fan

The mythical the legendary Bread 41 opened up its space upstairs into a 40-seater eatery last year to the delight of Dublin pastry lovers. From Friday through to Sunday, you can get your paws on some of the innovative brunch dishes made with exemplary pastries, breads and sweets from the bakery downstairs. Visiting the eatery is also a great way of skipping the queues downstairs and securing your weekend treats in peace.

Did we overlook your favourite brunch spot? Let us know!

Header images via Instagram/Slice/Ian's Kitchen

