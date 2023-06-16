Have you noticed "The Hags with the Bags" on Liffey Street?

Something to look out for next time you're in the area.

The sculpture, officially titled "Meeting Place", has been fondly nick-named by locals as "The Hags with the Bags".

It shows two everyday women sitting down after a busy day of shopping and having a chat with their bags by their feet; the Arnotts logo can even be seen on one of the bags.⁠ It's meant to depict the ordinary and celebrate everyday women and everyday city life, in a place where most of the sculptures

Sculpted by artist Jackie McKenna, it was unveiled in 1988, the year of Dublin’s Millennium celebrations. Shortly after its installation one of the bronze shopping bags was stolen and since then the bags have been carefully secured to the ground. ⁠

"The Hags with the Bags" can be found at the North end of the Ha'penny Bridge, on Liffey Street Lower.

