This Dublin 7 restaurant are serving their take on Sydney's omelette from The Bear

The very definition of chef's kiss.

Whether you're as obsessed with The Bear as we are, or even if you're not, you've probably seen "The Omelette" being made somewhere on your social media feed. After season two aired, I kid you not, I scrolled seven times on TikTok, and every video was someone trying their hand at the chef's masterpiece, which has only sent my curiosity into overdrive.

You might wonder, how good can an omelette possibly be? Why is the internet so taken with it? Well, for a show that spends most of its second season focusing on finer dining, which is great but less hunger-inducing as a viewer, when Sydney agrees to whip up an omelette for Carmy's sister Sugar on opening night, we're expecting it to be something hella fancy and overly produced.

Instead we are treated with a great montage of Sydney cooking a pretty standard looking omelette, with some interesting techniques we might need to bring into our own kitchen. The final dish is filled with Boursin cheese, cooked in tons of butter, sprinkled with chives, and most importantly, topped with crushed sour cream and onion crisps (or potato chips as these Chicago locals would call them). Voila, the most stunning omelette ever created on screen is born.

It's one of the most beautiful scenes in the whole series, and that's saying a lot.

Yes Chef!

Somewhere that obviously had the same reaction to this omelette as we did is Urbanity in Smithfield, as they actually have a weekend special inspired by the dish.

While theirs isn't an omelette - they've opted for scrambled eggs instead - the Urbanity special comes plated on top of sourdough, with the signature chives and crushed sour cream and chive house crisps, as well as a healthy dollop of herby cream cheese.

The phrase chef's kiss has never been more appropriate.

