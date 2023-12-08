5 openers to be aware of in Dublin right now

It's been a promising week for Dublin hospitality.

Well it warms our heart to see a week where we can focus on openers, with no closures in sight (we hope) - it isn't something we have experienced for many months, so you've got to be grateful for it when it comes around.

Two Dublin chains have expanded with new locations around the city centre, while The Counter in Dundrum has been replaced by a new mysterious food offering, a supper club has opened two days a week within the Cloud Café in Dublin 3, and beloved Pakistani restaurant Daata is preparing for the launch of their newest space, which we are expecting to see this side of Christmas.

Sydney

Opener

Sydney is the newest restaurant to Dundrum Town Centre, restoring the Pembroke District to almost full capacity, neighbouring with chains such as Nando's, Mad Egg, and Wagamama.

The new spot, which has one of our favourite taglines ever chosen by a restaurant (Sydney: A nice place to eat - to the point, and hey, if you're not going to back yourself, who will) is carrying on The Counter's legacy, with four different burgers to choose from, as well as flatbreads, salads, and small sharing bites. The menu has something of a Greek sort of theme, unlike anything that has ever operated in Dundrum, so we're excited to try it.

Sydney has already launched at the Pembroke District, opening daily between 12pm and 9pm.

L-Blanc Mezes

Opener

Cloud Café on North Strand Road have launched a brand new supper club called L-Blanc Mezes.

Lifelong friends Arda and Anil have co-founded L-Blanc with the aim of introducing their food and culture to the Irish community. Mezzes are crafted for sharing, as the duo believes that food is most delightful when enjoyed with cherished friends and family.

The menu features eight distinct small plate mezze choices, three main courses, the dessert of the week, and Turkish coffee.

L-Blanc Mezes opens on Friday and Saturday evenings from 6:30pm.

Daata

Opener

Big news for lovers of Pakistani restaurant Daata, as they have announced the opening of a new restaurant in Blackrock.

They already have three Irish branches, one in Dublin, in Glasthule, and two in Wicklow, in Bray and Greystones. They have been long considered one of the best spots for Pakistani food in Ireland, ever since they opened in 1999, and recently Daata won three awards at the Asian Restaurant Awards in November, including Best Front of House and Diner's Choice for their Bray location, and Best Indian restaurant in Dublin for their Glasthule branch.

No exact word on when we can expect to see them open, but if their hints are anything to go by, it's going to be this side of Christmas.

Coffeeangel

Opener

Coffeeangel have just announced the launch of their eighth location, which makes this the third café they have opened in 2023.

The Irish café chain launched their first location outside of Dublin in April, venturing north and opening in Monaghan, and in July they opened a new spot on Hatch Street Upper. On December 4th, Coffeeangel announced the launch of their new café on Merrion Row, essentially making it so there's always one nearby, no matter where you work in the city centre.

You will find their new space based in the heart of the city, on the corner of Ely Place and Merrion Row.

Griolladh

Opener

Griolladh are making big moves once again, following a huge year of expansion for the three year old grilled cheese sambo business. The popular toastie spot have taken to socials to announce the launch of their fourth Dublin branch, and it's good news for Dublin 1 office workers, as this time they are opening at the IFSC, at Bear Market's prior location.

