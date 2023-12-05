Dublin coffee chain open their 8th café at Merrion Row

Heavenly news.

Coffeeangel have just announced the launch of their eighth location, which makes this the third café they have opened in 2023.

The Irish café chain launched their first location outside of Dublin in April, venturing north and opening in Monaghan, and in July they opened a new spot on Hatch Street Upper. On December 4th, Coffeeangel announced the launch of their new café on Merrion Row, essentially making it so there's always one nearby, no matter where you work in the city centre.

You will find their new space based in the heart of the city, on the corner of Ely Place and Merrion Row.

Coffeeangel has eight locations in Ireland - seven in Dublin, including the new one on Merrion Row, as well as at the IFSC, South Anne Street, Pembroke Street, South Leinster Street, Hatch Street Upper, and one in Monaghan. Their Trinity Street premises remains closed currently.

They stock signature beans, which you can purchase on their website or in-store, and they even have a whole range of Christmassy flavours given the time of year.

Coffeeangel weren't the only Irish hospitality chain to expand this week - popular toastie spot Griolladh also announced its new opening at the IFSC, just below Hot Chix.

