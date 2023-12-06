A mezze supper club has just opened up within this Dublin 3 café

Ideal for some bonding over food.

Cloud Café on North Strand Road have launched a brand new supper club called L-Blanc Mezes.

Lifelong friends Arda and Anil have co-founded L-Blanc with the aim of introducing their food and culture to the Irish community. Mezzes are crafted for sharing, as the duo believes that food is most delightful when enjoyed with cherished friends and family.

The menu features eight distinct small plate mezze choices, three main courses, the dessert of the week, and Turkish coffee. Additionally, there are three fixed menu alternatives: the first includes one main, two mezzes, and a glass of wine for €35; the second allows the addition of a dessert for an extra €5; or you can opt to share with the "six mezzes with a bottle of wine" option priced at just €75.

You can expect flavoursome meat with their Cokertme Kebab and Hunker Begendi, or delve into delicious hummus, heavenly baba gonoush, or girit ezme (blended feta cheese, basil, and pistachio... bathe me in this).

L-Blanc opens within Cloud Café on Friday and Saturday evenings, between 6:30pm and 11:30pm. The menu is available for sit-in - you can make a reservation here - or if you just can't bring yourself to venture into the near-freezing conditions we have been experiencing as of late, you can also get L-Blanc for takeaway for an at-home feast.

