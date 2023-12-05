Popular toastie spot open a fourth Dublin branch

Great news for those working by the IFSC.

Griolladh are making big moves once again, following a huge year of expansion for the three year old grilled cheese sambo business. The popular toastie spot have taken to socials to announce the launch of their fourth Dublin branch, and it's good news for Dublin 1 office workers, as this time they are opening at the IFSC, at Bear Market's prior location.

Griolladh have barely taken a break this year, not only launching at Central Plaza at the end of the summer, but also expanding beyond Dublin with two Cork locations (one at Douglas Village, and one at Marina Market) as well as a food truck at Kildare Village for the Christmas season. At this rate, it won't be long before that Simpsons-yellow logo will be known all over the country.

At this point, this iconic toastie spot hardly needs an introduction, but in the short three years they have been in operation, they've quickly become a favourite lunch-time haunt for Dubliners.

If you've somehow never sunk your teeth into the crispy exterior but gooey interior of a Griolladh toastie, then you're missing out on a god-tier sandwich. Their POTATO-O offering is particularly delicious, even placing as 14th on our list of the top sandwiches to get in Dublin. Carbs on carbs is always a winner.

The classic ham and cheese, or just cheese if you like your sambos simple, are also great options, if you don't want to mess with a tried and true formula, and don't get us started on their range of dips. Two words. Gravy mayo. Given the time of year, they naturally have a Christmas toastie available, which will pair perfectly with the gravy mayo.

The new Griolladh at the IFSC opens today, December 5th from 11:30am.

Header image via Instagram / Griolladh

