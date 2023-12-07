The Counter in Dundrum has officially been replaced by a new food offering

When one door closes, another one opens.

It was quite the blow to learn that The Counter, a restaurant that I've been to more times than I can count, were closing down. The custom burger spot had been a go-to for me when I worked in retail, with myself and my colleagues finding any excuse to head over for a burger in a bowl, or half sweet potato, half regular fries, and even long after I hung up my manager lanyard, I made it my business to head in there regularly, expertly filling in my clipboard to build my own burger.

Alas, The Counter quietly closed their Dublin branches earlier in the year, leaving a significant hole in the restaurant offering in Dundrum - despite being the best shopping centre in Dublin (as voted by the public, before anyone gets mad again) there is a shortage of quality food spots surrounding it. Until now.

Sydney is the newest restaurant to Dundrum Town Centre, restoring the Pembroke District to almost full capacity, neighbouring with chains such as Nando's, Mad Egg, and Wagamama.

What to expect

The new spot, which has one of our favourite taglines ever chosen by a restaurant (Sydney: A nice place to eat - to the point, and hey, if you're not going to back yourself, who will) is carrying on The Counter's legacy, with four different burgers to choose from, as well as flatbreads, salads, and small sharing bites. The menu has something of a Greek sort of theme, unlike anything that has ever operated in Dundrum, so we're excited to try it.

Another similarity between Sydney and their predecessors is their offering of mixed fries aka sweet potato and regular chips (something all restaurants should have) but they go several steps further with loaded fries, topped with feta, braised lamb, garlic butter, or all of the above if you so choose.

They also have a class selection of dips, including but not limited to Penang curry mayo, hot honey, and cashew miso caesar.

Sydney is already open at the Pembroke District, opening daily between 12pm and 9pm.

Header images via Instagram / Sydney Dublin 16 & Lovin Dublin

