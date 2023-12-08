5 Christmas markets to visit in Dublin this month

Something to get you in the festive spirit if it hasn't quite hit yet.

Instead of one large Christmas market in the centre of the city, like many cities across Europe, Dublin has several Christmas markets, if you know where to look for them.

Many of the classics have ceased operating in recent years, leading small businesses and venues to rise up and host their own, with the same level of festive cheer and ambiance you'd hope to find.

So if you're looking for a Christmassy day out with pals, or you want to do your gift shopping at the stalls, here are the Dublin Christmas markets worth a visit.

Stillgarden

December 9th - December 10th

Stillgarden are back with another Christmas Market, with a very impressive lineup of Vendors who will showcase the very best of Handmade Skincare, Art, Crafts, Illustrations, and homeware.

If you fancy a tipple as you mosey around the stalls - it is Christmas after all - there will be a bar in the market serving traditional mulled drinks, with a Stillgarden Twist.

Looking to support some small businesses when shopping for your Christmas gifts as well? There will be tons of smaller vendors with gorge merch that would be perfect for Secret Santa.

Advertisement

The Fumbally Christmas Market

December 8th - December 10th

The Fumbally are back this year with a Christmas Market, with over 35 traders from all over Ireland. You can expect all the things you love most from browsing the stalls, including mulled wine, mince pies, as well as fresh bread available from the Fumbally Bakery.

Vendors include The Dirt Bird, Harry's Nutbutter, Open Hive Honey, Native Circles Art, and many more.

This market is all indoors, so no need to keep too watchful of an eye on the forecast. You can find the market operating between the 8th and 10th of December.

Christmas at the Castle

December 6th - December 19th

For the last five years, free tickets for Christmas at the Castle have been released and swiftly sold out, leaving thousands experiencing intense FOMO as snaps of the traditional market with Victorian merry-go-round would begin populating social media come December.

Advertisement

This year, organisers have switched things up and for the first time, Christmas at the Castle will be an un-ticketed event. If the venue reaches full capacity at any time, patrons will be asked to queue in the lower yard.

Bremore Castle

December 17th

Taking place within the walled garden of Bremore Castle, this market showcases a blend of arts, crafts, as well as seasonal food and beverages. Its primary emphasis is on bolstering local traders and businesses, encouraging shoppers to complete their gift purchasing from small businesses.

The market kicks off on Sunday at 12pm and finishes up around 6pm.

Wonderlights

Until January 2nd

I only recently learned that Malahide Castle and Gardens has a pretty large Christmas market that operates outside of the entrance to their Wonderlights experience, regardless of whether you're embarking on the lit up trail.

Advertisement

They have tons of food and drink vendors, stalls that cater to all dietary requirements, with the likes of pizza, crepes, toasties, donuts, hot chocolate, mulled wine, and much more available to purchase.

This Christmas Market experience only operates from 5pm, when it's already dark, so if you live nearby and are looking to have a festive evening, make sure you check this spot out.

Header image via Instagram / Wonderlights & / Fumbally Café

READ ON:

- 5 openers to be aware of in Dublin right now

- Dublin has twinned with Palestine city in new 'friendship agreement'

- The Counter in Dundrum has officially been replaced by a new food offering