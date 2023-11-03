Dublin's first H&M Home store opens in Liffey Valley

A Molly Mae home fever dream, with the few warmly welcomed splashes of colour.

If your ideal weekend plans have progressed in recent years from pre-drinking to obliteration to a leisurely browse of candles and soft furnishings, a trip to Liffey Valley could be in order as Dublin's first H&M Home store is now open for business.

The store opened officially to the public this morning, with an eager queue of home interior enthusiasts all itching for a mosey. The cushions and stuffed lamas are neatly stacked, the Christmas baubles are organised by colour and the delph and crockery is intricately assembled to inspire the festive tablescape of your dreams.

This is the first H&M Home store to open in Dublin, but the second for Ireland - a Cork branch opened on Opera Lane in the city centre in September of this year.

At the time, country manager of H&M UK & Ireland Henrik Nordvall said:

“We are really excited to bolster our offering in Ireland by introducing our much-loved H&M Home to the market... Our Irish customers will be able to enjoy curated collections of contemporary décor and home accessories alongside our latest fashion collections and styles.”

Up until now, Irish customers have been able to peruse and purchase H&M Home products online, but the opening of a brick and mortar store in Dublin has been hotly anticipated.

Will you be heading in for a browse?

