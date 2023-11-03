North Dublin family farm end turkey farming ahead of Christmas after 30 years

By Katy Thornton

November 3, 2023 at 10:23am

This long time tradition is coming to an end.

November officially kicks off turkey season, particularly if you're someone who celebrates Thanksgiving as well as Christmas. However McNally's Family Farm, based in Balrickard in North County Dublin, is ending their long time tradition of turkey farming this year, instead focusing on their other areas of farming.

The North Dublin farm took to socials to let their customers know of their decision:

"For over 30 years we’ve reared turkeys for Christmas time, unfortunately we’ve decided to call a natural end to that area of farming this year."

McNally's shared where else you can source your festive turkey from this coming Christmas season, naming their neighbours Clonanny Farm, who are known for their free range meat, and Coolanowle Organic Meats, who deliver nationwide.

