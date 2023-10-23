Two Dublin city centre cafés suffered break-ins last week

"It's already such a costly business to be in."

The Hyper Goat on Thomas Street and Currabinny based on Chatham Row both suffered break-ins last week that left significant damage to their properties.

Hyper Goat Coffee took to Instagram to demonstrate the damage that had been done, including their glass windows being smashed in, as well as all the money being taken from their till. The café is back operating in Dublin 8 currently.

"Our heart goes out to the other businesses being broken into across the city over the past while."

Currabinny, the food and coffee truck run by James Kavanagh and William Murray, was broken into twice last week and will unfortunately be closed for several weeks in order to repair the damage that has been done.

They shared images and videos of the break-in as well as evidence of the damage, and got candid about the devastation of such an incident on their business:

"Our caravan was broken into and trashed twice over the couple of days we were closed ☹️ Both parties causing a lot of damage meaning we’ve to close for a few weeks while it gets repaired / reinforced. They stole some items (and tore our cute caravan fairy lights apart - most unnecessary) but it’s the repairs to the structure, window and door that have caused the most heartache. It’s a vintage caravan meaning parts etc. are tricky & expensive to come by. It’s a food truck; you’re not going to find bars of gold inside, you’re just going to frustratingly prevent us from earning a living for a while. What struck us most was that how smack-bang central we are in Dublin, the time (5am/6am) and how long each robbery took - yet no one was patrolling the area or able to stop such a loud and obvious break in. Our heart goes out to the other businesses being broken into across the city over the past while. Not sure what the answers are, but it’s so frustrating & disheartening. It’s already such an costly business to be in."

We can only hope they are able to reopen sooner rather than later.

