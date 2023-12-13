Dublin grocery issued closure order last month due to 'cockroach infestation'

By Katy Thornton

December 13, 2023 at 10:25am

"Cockroaches at all life stages were noted in traps"

Al Huda Grocery in Summerhill, Dublin 1 was issued a closure order by the FSAI Act on November 14th, which was then lifted on November 27th. According to the report made, the closure came as a result of an ongoing "cockroach infestation" due to a failure in implementing "adequate pest procedures".

Evidence showed the infestation was in the kitchen, storage area, and shop floor due to the presence of traps, with a live cockroach found in one of the traps; the report said that "cockroaches at all life stages were noted in traps."

The report also noted that the premises were not in clean condition, with no sanitising solution present, and wash cloths being stored in dirty water, which could lead to food contamination.

A total of 10 businesses were served closure orders according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland in November.

You can read the full list of closure orders for November below.

Six Closure Orders served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

  • Golden Dragon Chinese Takeaway, Tralee Road, Killarney, Kerry
  • Al Huda Grocery, 72A Summerhill Dublin, Dublin 1
  • Macari's (take away), Main Street, Johnstown, Kilkenny
  • Harrington's Bakery (Closed area: The bread production unit - The Bread Production unit is a separate building divided by a yard from the Retail/ Confectionary unit), 5/6 Tallow Street, Youghal, Cork
  • Unapproved Premises at Rock Road, Rock Road, Blackrock, Louth
  • Baker Boys (restaurant/café), 3 Finisklin Road, Finisklin, Sligo

Three Closure Orders were served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on:

  • Achari (restaurant/café), 56-57 The Orchard, Castletroy, Limerick
  • Oscars (take away), 17 John Street, Limerick
  • Pizza Max (take away), Cavan Street, Oldcastle, Meath

One Prohibition Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

  • The Bakehouse (bakery), 7 Main Street, Cashel, Tipperary

