Dublin grocery issued closure order last month due to 'cockroach infestation'

"Cockroaches at all life stages were noted in traps"

Al Huda Grocery in Summerhill, Dublin 1 was issued a closure order by the FSAI Act on November 14th, which was then lifted on November 27th. According to the report made, the closure came as a result of an ongoing "cockroach infestation" due to a failure in implementing "adequate pest procedures".

Evidence showed the infestation was in the kitchen, storage area, and shop floor due to the presence of traps, with a live cockroach found in one of the traps; the report said that "cockroaches at all life stages were noted in traps."

The report also noted that the premises were not in clean condition, with no sanitising solution present, and wash cloths being stored in dirty water, which could lead to food contamination.

A total of 10 businesses were served closure orders according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland in November.

Advertisement

You can read the full list of closure orders for November below.

Six Closure Orders served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

Golden Dragon Chinese Takeaway, Tralee Road, Killarney, Kerry

Al Huda Grocery, 72A Summerhill Dublin, Dublin 1

Macari's (take away), Main Street, Johnstown, Kilkenny

Harrington's Bakery (Closed area: The bread production unit - The Bread Production unit is a separate building divided by a yard from the Retail/ Confectionary unit), 5/6 Tallow Street, Youghal, Cork

Unapproved Premises at Rock Road, Rock Road, Blackrock, Louth

Baker Boys (restaurant/café), 3 Finisklin Road, Finisklin, Sligo

Three Closure Orders were served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on:

Advertisement

Achari (restaurant/café), 56-57 The Orchard, Castletroy, Limerick

Oscars (take away), 17 John Street, Limerick

Pizza Max (take away), Cavan Street, Oldcastle, Meath

One Prohibition Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

The Bakehouse (bakery), 7 Main Street, Cashel, Tipperary

Header images via Getty

Advertisement

READ ON:

- Eatyard has welcomed a new taco truck and a new pasta truckttoria

- 'Frostbit boy' announces aim to become Taoiseach with Conor McGregor as President

- Clondalkin and Tallaght pizzeria opens third location in Stillorgan