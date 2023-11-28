Popular Greek restaurant to launch a second Drumcondra location very soon

Hook the tzatziki to our veins.

We lost our minds when Yeeros opened their second location on Wexford Street at the end of 2022, and given its proximity to our office, we have spent many a lunchtime in there, filling up on chicken gyros and loukoumades any chance we get.

The rest of Dublin clearly agrees with us on our love of Yeeros, as they have taken to socials to announce they have another new location coming soon, and to a neighbourhood that they are very familiar with.

That's right, Yeeros are set to open their next Greek street food restaurant in Drumcondra, their second spot in Dublin 9.

I recently read a comment that Lovin Dublin reads as an obituaries page for Dublin businesses, and while we certainly cover the devastating closures in this city, we also pay a lot of love and attention to new openings, with the ratio generally being in favour of openers; a third Yeeros restaurant is certainly cause for celebration.

Their announcement read as such:

"EXCITING NEWS! Dublin is about to get bigger, better and Greeker! A brand new Yeeros is coming to Drumcondra! Watch this space for details!"

And watch this space we will.

In the meantime, you can get your fill of tzatziki and skepasti on Wexford Street, Dublin 2 or Prospect Street, Dublin 9. Yeeros opens for sit-in, collection, and delivery seven days a week.

