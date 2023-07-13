New seafood bar with a Spanish twist opens in Dublin 7

An exciting new addition to Blessington Street.

If you find yourself with a hankering for a chilled plate of oysters or a comforting serving of moules frites this weekend, this new northside spot should scratch the itch.

The Seafood Bar launched quietly last week with a menu that's sure to have Dublin seafood lovers hooked - we're talking Valencian paella with monkfish, we're talking seafood linguine packed with all the shellfish you could hope for, we're talking whole Irish lobster drizzled in lush garlic butter, people.

Monkfish paella, €26.

The opener is a new venture for local restauranteur Joe, who also owns Wood Fire Café on the same street. While Wood Fire focusses on all things Italian with a menu of pasta and antipasti, The Seafood Bar is a chance for Joe to bring the best of Irish fish to the table.

Advertisement

Joe is half Moroccan and half Italian, with an evident flair for Spanish cooking. After successfully creating a warm atmosphere at Wood Fire, the chef hopes to do the same at the neighbouring seafood spot.

Starters range from €14 to €22 and include tuna tacos, seared scallops, crab toast and gambas in multiple iterations, with mains priced between €22 for fish of the day and €36 for the lobster.

To keep up with the Seafood Bar and plan your visit, head over to their Instagram.

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram/seafoodbardublin

READ NEXT:

- Howth home owned by Vogue Williams hits market for €1.29m

- French restaurants in Dublin - 8 of our favourites

Advertisement