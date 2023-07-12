French restaurants in Dublin - 8 of our favourites

Finding a French restaurant in Dublin can be très difficile but thankfully we're here to help you find the perfect spot to enjoy some déjeuner.

If you're looking for a French restaurant in Dublin, look no further than our comprehensive list of some of the finest gallic-inspired places in town.

There are plenty of places to get French food and they're dotted quite evenly around the city centre. Take your pick, mon chéri:

La Maison

Castle Market

Tucked in between Grogan's and Georges Street Arcade, you've probably walked past it a hundred times and not even realised that inside is some of the best paté you'll taste outside of France.

Pearl Brasserie

Merrion Street Upper

Both the food and the interiors in this restaurant meant it had to make the list - a gorgeous spot.

L'Gueuleton

Fade Street

No better spot to perch yourself outside on a sunny day and watch the world go by as you chow down on steak frites. Also a great place for drinks and a boogey on the weekend.

Chez Max

Palace Street

As French as it comes here in Dublin's fair city, perched right outside Dublin Castle with red checked tablecloths, a cosy outdoor area and huge portions of hearty French cuisine.

The Green Hen

Exchequer Street

Live your best Emily in Paris life at this cute spot with French posters all over the walls and a great set menu for lunch (€25 for two courses, €28 for three).

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud

Merrion Street Upper

A bit pricey, but sure we could hardly leave our pal Patrick out. Strong "taking one of our best clients out for dinner on the company card" vibes off this multi-Michelin awarded restaurant, as well as top-quality food and insanely pretty presentation.

Le Perroquet

Wicklow Street

Le Perroquet has moved from its Leeson Street home and set up permanent shop on Wicklow Street, where you'll find tasty brunch dishes and a dainty dessert selection. It's also the perfect place to stop off for a coffee and pastry if you're browsing the shops in town.

Pichet

Trinity Street

Locally-inspired dishes with a French twist at this welcoming Trinity Street spot. The menus are changed regularly, and you'll always find something to tickle your taste buds. A great option for graduations, big birthdays and other celebration-worthy milestones.

