The Dalkey Lobster Fest is returning this August

After making its return last year following the pandemic, Dalkey Lobster Fest is officially back once more for 2023. According to their website, previous years have seen as many as 20,000 people flock to Dalkey to celebrate our fave crustacean.

This year there are expected to be 30,000 people in attendance over the course of the three-day festival.

Dalkey Lobster Festival takes place this summer on Friday 25th August to Sunday 27th August.

The south Dublin is an annual festival that celebrates, you guessed it, the lobster. Lobster Village will be set up at The Tramyard and will showcase internationally recognised chefs who will provide seafood demonstrations.

Naturally there is a huge focus on cooking and lobster, but it also has a music stage and events on in Dalkey Castle. You can find live demonstrations, street entertainment, as well as market stalls.

Dalkey Lobster Fest is family friendly, with a child friendly play area called Kidszone in the church garden. Plus many of the events are great for the whole family; keep an eye on their website and socials for more information on the itinerary.

The festival is free to attend, but you'll want to show up early to make the most of the day.

