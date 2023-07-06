New jazz and improvised music venue to open in Smithfield

At a former Fyffes' banana-ripening unit.

The Cooler, a brand-new venue within The Complex in Smithfield, will officially open its doors to the public at this year's MusicTown festival, from the 27th July to the 30th July.

The annual festival will see performances from the likes of Anna Mieke, Paddy Keenan, Zaska, Paddy Hanna, Elaine Malone, Junior Brother, Izumi Kimura, Iona Zajac, Adrian Crowley, Qbanaa, and many, many more.

The Cooler is a new, landmark collaboration between Improvised Music Company (IMC) and multi-disciplinary arts venue The Complex. The venue is a former Fyffes' banana-ripening unit, amidst the iconic fruit and vegetable market area of Smithfield in Dublin 7, and it's being purposely redeveloped as a new home for jazz and improvised music in the heart of the city.

Advertisement

IMC also run an artist support programme, Create at The Cooler, which provides a self-managed, community-driven space for jazz and creative improvising artists to develop collaborative work, without the financial burden of renting their own premises. Jazz and improvising musicians interested in using the space for rehearsal can contact IMC HERE.

If you're looking to get your hands on some tickets for MusicTown to check out Dublin's coolest new venue, you can do so on their website. They start from €12pp.

We're particularly glad to hear of the news of a new music venue to Dublin following TRAMLINE's announcement of their closing.

READ ON:

Advertisement

- Fire Fest is coming to Dublin this month

- Beloved nightclub TRAMLINE announce closure 'with great regret and sadness'

- EPIC Museum challenges 'misleading' AI generated image of Irish Man in new campaign