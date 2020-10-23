11 unreal restaurants doing takeaway in Dun Laoghaire and Dalkey

Don't feel like cooking? But looking for some top-notch restaurant grub to enjoy at home?

If this sounds like you, and you're in and around the Dun Laoghaire, Sandycove/Glasthule or Dalkey boroughs - I've got you covered. Check out these unreal foodie spots doing takeaway.

Hartley's Restaurant

Hartley's has been a staple spot in Dun Laoghaire for a long time. Now you can enjoy Hartley's at home, get your favourite dishes delivered right to your door or swing by and pick it up (once it's within your 5km of course!). With a serious selection of cheeses, gorgeous main dishes and cocktails-to-go, Hartley's should definitely be on your list to try.

The Lighthouse

This spot is doing both take-away and delivery, so handy. Choose between Naughty Burgers or Serious Dough wood-fired pizza, or feck it why not do both! Go for a dip at the 40 Foot and grab yourself something a bite after - the perfect cure combo.

Zero Zero Pizza

From market stall to permanent shop, Zero Zero is here to cater for all your pizza needs! Fresh handmade dough and delicious toppings. You won't regret trying, I promise. Zero Zero also made our list of Top 5 places to eat in Dun Laoghaire.

Oliveto Restaurant

We all know and love Oliveto, especially on a sunny summer day (...circa 2019). There is so much to choose from here - from pizza, to pasta, charcuterie boards and dessert. Plenty of choices to grab for to-go, everyone can get involved.

SOUP Ramen, Dun Laoghaire

If you haven't tried this spot, you haven't lived. This spot gives us a lot more than just ramen, think Irish ingredients with Asian fusion flavours. Sticky skewers, Malay style Laksa or their outrageous fried chicken, what better time than now to give it a go?

The Fish Shack, Sandycove

This place is perfect for a laid-back pick-me-up up; fish and chips, shrimp tacos or maybe even some mussels with a glass of white. Grab your fave bite and take a breath of the fresh sea air and stroll home by the sea.

Rasam Restaurant

This is a well-known spot to locals for indulging in incredible traditional Indian cuisine. Order via email or by WhatsApp - its so handy. There is so much to choose from on this at-home menu, and trust me - everything is absolutely unreal. The peshwari naan is essential.

DeVille's Dalkey

A fan favourite, DeVille's is the place in Dalkey to get an incredible steak. Or burger. Or fish dish. Honestly, everything on the menu is seriously good. Fancy a little sambo at lunch? DeVille's have that covered too. These guys even have a selection of cheeky to-go-cocktails to choose from - trust me when I say their espresso martini is whopper. Check out the full menu here.

Ragazzi Italian Restaurant

Ragazzi is the cutest and most authentic Italian spot. Their food is always so fresh and delicious, feel free to take the next six weeks to work through their menu. I can definitely vouch for their pizza - so good, add the garlic aioli for crust dipping and you're golden. The also do fresh pasta dishes too, check out their full menu here.

Jaipur Dalkey

If Indian is more your thing, you need to try Jaipur. Treat yourself to a full Indian feast - so tasty! These guys have an amazing Early Bird deal too. As if not having to cook wasn't enough, the guys from Jaipur will even deliver in and around Dalkey. Have a look at their full menu here.

Guinea Pig Restaurant, Dalkey

Fancy French? This classic, fine dining French restaurant has pivoted and created a menu for you to enjoy at home. Guinea Pig have created a call-and-collect menu. Try their Burrata salad, beef bourguignon or maybe even some lobster? These guys use fresh, local Irish ingredients too - check out their menu here.

There you go, there is at least a week's worth of meals you won't have to cook for yourself!

Where is your fave spot around?

Lead Image via Instagram.com/SoupRamenBar

