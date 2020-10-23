11 unreal restaurants doing takeaway in Dun Laoghaire and Dalkey

Don't feel like cooking? But looking for some top-notch restaurant grub to enjoy at home?
If this sounds like you, and you're in and around the Dun Laoghaire, Sandycove/Glasthule or Dalkey boroughs - I've got you covered. Check out these unreal foodie spots doing takeaway.
Hartley's Restaurant
Hartley's has been a staple spot in Dun Laoghaire for a long time. Now you can enjoy Hartley's at home, get your favourite dishes delivered right to your door or swing by and pick it up (once it's within your 5km of course!). With a serious selection of cheeses, gorgeous main dishes and cocktails-to-go, Hartley's should definitely be on your list to try.
The Lighthouse
This spot is doing both take-away and delivery, so handy. Choose between Naughty Burgers or Serious Dough wood-fired pizza, or feck it why not do both! Go for a dip at the 40 Foot and grab yourself something a bite after - the perfect cure combo.
Zero Zero Pizza
From market stall to permanent shop, Zero Zero is here to cater for all your pizza needs! Fresh handmade dough and delicious toppings. You won't regret trying, I promise. Zero Zero also made our list of Top 5 places to eat in Dun Laoghaire.
Oliveto Restaurant
We all know and love Oliveto, especially on a sunny summer day (...circa 2019). There is so much to choose from here - from pizza, to pasta, charcuterie boards and dessert. Plenty of choices to grab for to-go, everyone can get involved.

Due to current Covid restrictions in Dublin... Takeaway & Outdoor Dining: Oliveto To Go is available every evening: Mon–Thurs 5-8pm; Friday 5-8:30pm; Saturday/Sunday 1-8:30pm OTG menu available at haddingtonhouse.ie • Our garden is open today and tomorrow from 1-5pm (full menu). Large garden, four zones of 15 per zone — Hotel Dining for House Guests: All House guests can enjoy a meal, dining in Oliveto. Opening times for Sat 19th/Sun 20th 1-8:30pm (last order) #haddingtonhouse #olivetorestaurant
SOUP Ramen, Dun Laoghaire
If you haven't tried this spot, you haven't lived. This spot gives us a lot more than just ramen, think Irish ingredients with Asian fusion flavours. Sticky skewers, Malay style Laksa or their outrageous fried chicken, what better time than now to give it a go?
The Fish Shack, Sandycove
This place is perfect for a laid-back pick-me-up up; fish and chips, shrimp tacos or maybe even some mussels with a glass of white. Grab your fave bite and take a breath of the fresh sea air and stroll home by the sea.

Open for collection or delivery 🐟. Order online at www.fishshack.ie or call direct to Malahide on (01) 544 9544 and Sandycove on (01) 284 4555. #fishshackcafe #sandycove #malahide #collection #delivery #orderonline #takeaway #dinner #food #hungry #dublinfood #seafood #fishandchips
Rasam Restaurant
This is a well-known spot to locals for indulging in incredible traditional Indian cuisine. Order via email or by WhatsApp - its so handy. There is so much to choose from on this at-home menu, and trust me - everything is absolutely unreal. The peshwari naan is essential.
DeVille's Dalkey
A fan favourite, DeVille's is the place in Dalkey to get an incredible steak. Or burger. Or fish dish. Honestly, everything on the menu is seriously good. Fancy a little sambo at lunch? DeVille's have that covered too. These guys even have a selection of cheeky to-go-cocktails to choose from - trust me when I say their espresso martini is whopper. Check out the full menu here.

20% OFF ... it’s BURGER NIGHT🥳 That means all takeaway burgers served with chips or frites are only €12 tonight. A choice between.... DeVille 🍔 (blue cheese & caramelised onions) Aido 🍔 (Brie, fried onions & devilles relish) Caspers 🍔 (cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & our burger sauce) Call 01 2849071 to book a takeaway slot before they are all gone😱. #bargaindeals #takeawaydeals #burgernight🍔 #devilles
Ragazzi Italian Restaurant
Ragazzi is the cutest and most authentic Italian spot. Their food is always so fresh and delicious, feel free to take the next six weeks to work through their menu. I can definitely vouch for their pizza - so good, add the garlic aioli for crust dipping and you're golden. The also do fresh pasta dishes too, check out their full menu here.
Jaipur Dalkey
If Indian is more your thing, you need to try Jaipur. Treat yourself to a full Indian feast - so tasty! These guys have an amazing Early Bird deal too. As if not having to cook wasn't enough, the guys from Jaipur will even deliver in and around Dalkey. Have a look at their full menu here.

Treat yourself to a table full of food, in the comfort of your home 😍 Our menu is available here - http://ow.ly/uVtH50By1Ct To place orders send in your order details to us on WhatsApp 087 206 9645 (or) Call us on 01 285 0552. #jaipurdalkey #jaipur #dalkey #takeawaydalkey #lockdownrestaurant #dineathome #indiantakeaway #lockdown #indianfood #indiandalkey #naan #dal
Guinea Pig Restaurant, Dalkey
Fancy French? This classic, fine dining French restaurant has pivoted and created a menu for you to enjoy at home. Guinea Pig have created a call-and-collect menu. Try their Burrata salad, beef bourguignon or maybe even some lobster? These guys use fresh, local Irish ingredients too - check out their menu here.

UPDATE We are sorry to announce that the Guinea Pig restaurant will remain closed in the interest of public safety, for the next six weeks, following guidance from the government and NPHET. However, we are OPEN for take home dining from our Call & Collect menu. Our dishes are made using Irish and local ingredients, where possible. We are committed to supporting Irish farmers, food producers and fishermen. Note: We have lobster and black sole available, for pre-ordering. Special requirements can also be accommodated. Guinea Pig at home menu is available: Wednesday - Saturday, 5:30pm - 9:00pm; and Sunday, 12:30pm - 4:00pm. Call 012859055 for more information and to order. Thank you to all our customers for your continued support. We also want to wish you all a lovely Halloween 🎃! Stay safe everyone, Jérôme, Kevin and all the team. #staysafe #guineapigrestaurantathome #dalkey #dublin #dalkeydiscovery #dineindublin #adoptalocal #shoplocal #dinelocal #tasteofdublin #supportlocal #goodfood #callandcollect #thankyou #Ireland #happyhalloween #halloween #halloween2020 #giftvouchersavailable #giftvouchers
There you go, there is at least a week's worth of meals you won't have to cook for yourself!
Where is your fave spot around?
Lead Image via Instagram.com/SoupRamenBar
