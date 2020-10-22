10 great restaurants doing takeaway around Raheny and Clontarf

Are you around the Raheny/Clontarf area looking for a restaurant-quality takeaway to enjoy at home?
Since the government has announced a Level 5 lockdown that is to last six weeks, many restaurants will once again be offering takeaway. If you find yourself in the Raheny/Clontarf area looking for something delicious to tuck into, we've come up with a list of some restaurants around the area that are providing a takeaway service, whether that's click & collect or delivery to your door.
Mint Cottage
Serving up delicious Pakistani and Asian cuisine, Mint Cottage is located in the heart of Raheny Village on the main street. The restaurant serves a fusion of traditional and modern Asian food as well as delicious dishes they've created themselves. See their takeaway menu here.
Image via Mint Cottage.
Mulino
Also situated in Raheny Village, Mulino serves up fresh pizza, pasta and a wide selection of meat and fish dishes. While this spot is known for offering a wonderful dine-in experience, they have a takeaway service available. You can check out their menu here.
View this post on Instagram
The Bay
While we won't be able to head down and enjoy a delightful bite while looking out at Dublin's North Coast, we are able to order some of the fab dishes Bay has on offer for collection. From light salads to exciting mains to scrumptious desserts, you can check out what they have to offer here.
View this post on Instagram
Yang's
While Yang's will have to close their restaurant under new restrictions, they will remain open for their collection and delivery service. Located on the Clontarf Road, Yang's prides itself on serving healthy, authentic Chinese cuisine. Find out more here.
View this post on Instagram
Fishbone
Fancy your fix of Irish-sourced, wholesome seafood? Fishbone is continuing its Click & Collect service, ensuring that locals can enjoy their much-loved Irish cuisine at home. Find out more and check out their menu here.
View this post on Instagram
Kinara
Kinara Clontarf is offering food for collection from Thursday to Sunday. You can order from their menu, featuring Pakistani and Eastern deliciousness, via Whatsapp. See the full menu here.
View this post on Instagram
Pigeon House
I don't know about you, but I'm pretty bummed out about not being able to go for a nice brunch. Well, takeaway will just have to do! Pigeon House in Clontarf has a fab takeaway menu featuring all of the brunch faves. Think Chorizo Scrambled Egg, Buttermilk Waffles and Smashed Avocado galore!
View this post on Instagram
Picasso Restaurant
Picasso is a great shout for traditional Italian cuisine and a cheeky glass of wine. Choose from their delicious Italian starters, mains and desserts, select a bottle from their wine list and pretend you're in Rome as you dine at home.
Image via Picasso Restaurant Clontarf on Facebook.
The Baths
Not only are they doing tasty takeaway food, but The Baths Clontarf is also offering takeaway cocktails!
View this post on Instagram
Casa
Yet another spot in Clontarf offering Italian takeaway. Available seven days a week from 8am until late, Casa offers takeaway for collection and delivery, serving pizza, pasta, daytime specials and more.
View this post on Instagram
READ NEXT: 22 at home restaurant kits to try out this weekend