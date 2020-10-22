10 great restaurants doing takeaway around Raheny and Clontarf

Are you around the Raheny/Clontarf area looking for a restaurant-quality takeaway to enjoy at home?

Since the government has announced a Level 5 lockdown that is to last six weeks, many restaurants will once again be offering takeaway. If you find yourself in the Raheny/Clontarf area looking for something delicious to tuck into, we've come up with a list of some restaurants around the area that are providing a takeaway service, whether that's click & collect or delivery to your door.

Mint Cottage

Serving up delicious Pakistani and Asian cuisine, Mint Cottage is located in the heart of Raheny Village on the main street. The restaurant serves a fusion of traditional and modern Asian food as well as delicious dishes they've created themselves. See their takeaway menu here.

Image via Mint Cottage.

Mulino

Also situated in Raheny Village, Mulino serves up fresh pizza, pasta and a wide selection of meat and fish dishes. While this spot is known for offering a wonderful dine-in experience, they have a takeaway service available. You can check out their menu here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mulino’s (@mulinos_italian) on May 2, 2020 at 9:28am PDT

The Bay

While we won't be able to head down and enjoy a delightful bite while looking out at Dublin's North Coast, we are able to order some of the fab dishes Bay has on offer for collection. From light salads to exciting mains to scrumptious desserts, you can check out what they have to offer here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BayClontarf (@bayclontarf) on Oct 11, 2020 at 6:00am PDT

Yang's

While Yang's will have to close their restaurant under new restrictions, they will remain open for their collection and delivery service. Located on the Clontarf Road, Yang's prides itself on serving healthy, authentic Chinese cuisine. Find out more here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yangsclontarf (@yangsclontarf) on Sep 23, 2016 at 6:05am PDT

Fishbone

Fancy your fix of Irish-sourced, wholesome seafood? Fishbone is continuing its Click & Collect service, ensuring that locals can enjoy their much-loved Irish cuisine at home. Find out more and check out their menu here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fishbone (@fishboneclontarf) on May 15, 2020 at 5:36am PDT

Kinara

Kinara Clontarf is offering food for collection from Thursday to Sunday. You can order from their menu, featuring Pakistani and Eastern deliciousness, via Whatsapp. See the full menu here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinara Group (@kinara_group) on Oct 3, 2020 at 8:26am PDT

Pigeon House

I don't know about you, but I'm pretty bummed out about not being able to go for a nice brunch. Well, takeaway will just have to do! Pigeon House in Clontarf has a fab takeaway menu featuring all of the brunch faves. Think Chorizo Scrambled Egg, Buttermilk Waffles and Smashed Avocado galore!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pigeon House Clontarf (@pigeonhouseclontarf) on May 30, 2020 at 1:19am PDT

Picasso Restaurant

Picasso is a great shout for traditional Italian cuisine and a cheeky glass of wine. Choose from their delicious Italian starters, mains and desserts, select a bottle from their wine list and pretend you're in Rome as you dine at home.

Image via Picasso Restaurant Clontarf on Facebook.

The Baths

Not only are they doing tasty takeaway food, but The Baths Clontarf is also offering takeaway cocktails!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Baths (@thebathsclontarf) on Oct 2, 2020 at 11:21am PDT

Casa

Yet another spot in Clontarf offering Italian takeaway. Available seven days a week from 8am until late, Casa offers takeaway for collection and delivery, serving pizza, pasta, daytime specials and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casa Clontarf (@casaclontarf) on Oct 10, 2020 at 2:57am PDT

