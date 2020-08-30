Five of our favourite places to grab food in Dun Laoghaire

Five of our favourite places to eat in Dun Laoghaire.

It such an ideal place to head for a walk along the pier and then grab some food as a reward.

But, where should you hit to get this reward? Are you after pizza? Or maybe some dumplings?

Here are our X favourite places to eat in Dun Laoghaire:

1. Zero Zero Pizza

Just up the road from Kyoto, you'll find this amazing pizza joint.

If you like Pi Pizza or Rita's, you'll love this place. It has the same soft dough and loads of tasty toppings.

2. Soup Ramen

I mean it does what it says on the tin.

But it's worth mentioning, it does it really well.

They have plenty of options if ramen isn't your vibe.

I would note that these guys are always busy so make sure you book ahead.

3. Oliveto

Since this place got revamped a couple of years ago, I have loved going here.

When the sun is out there is no better place to sit than in their front section.

The Italian restaurant does a big range of lovely food but I can never stay away from the pizza.

4. Nunki Tea

This place only opened up last year and not only does it look cool, but they also serve some great food in Dun Laoghaire.

They pride themselves in doing authentic Chinese food.

You can also get some beautiful teas and coffees.

5. Kyoto

If you are after some delicious dumplings or sushi, you'll want to stop here.

They have a huge menu with a number of curries and noodle dishes available.

I'm a big fan of their salt and chilli wings.