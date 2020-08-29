Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

One of Dublin's top bars announces its closure

By Alan Fisher

August 29, 2020 at 5:13pm

Share:

One of Dublin's top bars has just announced its closure.

As we know, we are living through tough times and there have been a lot of places closing down.

And we all know this one from their umbrella's hanging outside.

Zozimus has just taken to their Instagram to announce that they will be closing their doors.

The statement says that 'Zozimus Bar will be closed for business until further notice'.

They continue on to say that the security of their customers and staff has always been their priority.

They finish saying they 'can't wait to welcome you back' so hopefully, they will be back soon.

Share:

Latest articles

This slick new cafe just opened at a Luas stop

The Bakehouse has set up a brand new Click & Collect menu

One Minute Brownies are perfect every time

Iconic Dublin brunch spot launches a new menu

You may also love

This slick new cafe just opened at a Luas stop

The Bakehouse has set up a brand new Click & Collect menu

Iconic Dublin brunch spot launches a new menu

This Thai restaurant is launching an exciting new series of culinary events

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.