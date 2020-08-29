One of Dublin's top bars announces its closure

One of Dublin's top bars has just announced its closure.

As we know, we are living through tough times and there have been a lot of places closing down.

And we all know this one from their umbrella's hanging outside.

Zozimus has just taken to their Instagram to announce that they will be closing their doors.

The statement says that 'Zozimus Bar will be closed for business until further notice'.

They continue on to say that the security of their customers and staff has always been their priority.

They finish saying they 'can't wait to welcome you back' so hopefully, they will be back soon.