This slick new cafe just opened at a Luas stop and we can't wait to check it out.

Mugg Uggly opened up first thing this morning and it looks amazing.

It's in a shipping container in the middle of a cute like courtyard that has seating for you to chill.

They are based at Glencairn Luas Stop in Sandyford so it's perfect for your morning commute.

Make sure to gove these guys a warm welcome to the neighborhood.

Just look how slick it is: