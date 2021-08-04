WATCH: Matt Damon reacts to having cocktail named after him in a Dalkey bar

Who remembers the Matt Damon phase of lockdown?

He walked down those Vico steps and into our hearts with that now infamous supervalu bag of cans (I know it was a bag of wet swimming togs, but can't a girl dream?)

He made a big impact on the people of Ireland, maybe because there was nothing else going on but mostly because it was a bit gas to see a Hollywood celeb cutting around SoCoDu getting coffees and wishing the Loreto Abbey Dalkey 6th years a happy graduation.

It's safe to say we all jumped on the Matt Damon bandwagon, including DeVilles in Dalkey who even named a cocktail after him . Our pals at JOE caught up with Matt (no biggie) to talk about his new movie and of course, to let him know about said cocktail, and his reaction was as Irish as they come.

Rory: I don't know if you're aware of this but there's a bar in Dalkey that have created a new cocktail called the Matt Damon

Matt: Stop it, really?

Honestly, he was just short of saying "would you g'way out of that?" Truly, a through and through Irish man at this stage.

He also humbly accepted his title as a fellow Irishman, "beyond honourary" as Rory aptly put it.

Check out the rest of the interview to hear him talk all things Stillwater, his new film which will be released in Irish cinemas on Friday, 6 August, and share his thoughts on the refreshing ingredients that go into the DeVilles Matt Damon.

Header image via Shutterstock

