Howth home owned by Vogue Williams hits market for €1.29m

The model and media personality purchased her Howth home three years ago.

Vogue Williams has put her Howth home on the market for €1.29m.

The podcaster's seaside abode has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and scenic views of Howth throughout.

The brightly decorated home has beautiful dining space, a spacious kitchen with an oversized island unit, as well as a cozy sitting room.

Each bedroom is fitted with wardrobes and two of the four bedrooms have private ensuite facilities.

The master bedroom has "breathtaking panoramic views of Howth". It also features an outside terrace, to add to the main garden terrace downstairs.

Vogue and Spencer purchased the home in 2020. They lived there with their three children, Theodore, Gigi, and Otto, during family trips and extended breaks in Ireland.

She paid just under €1 million for the property back in 2020. The house underwent major remodelling after Vogue purchased it.

The family mainly lives in their London apartment, but the My Therapist Ghosted Me host often returns to Ireland for extended visits.

She previously owned a two-bedroom apartment in Howth before moving to London.

You can view the property here.

