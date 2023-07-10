Gardaí investigating as car crashes from rooftop carpark onto Baggot Street

Miraculously, no injuries were reported.

Gardaí are investigating an incident which saw a car drive off a first-floor carpark and crash onto the street below.

Emergency services believe the driver may have misjudged the acceleration of the vehicle, the Irish Times has reported.

The incident occurred at about 10pm last night, when the car drove from the rooftop carpark above Sprout salad bar on Upper Baggot Street onto the street below. Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene. Images shared by Dublin Fire Brigade have shown the car lying upside down on the footpath.

Firefighter/Paramedics from Donnybrook & Dolphins Barn, along with two of our ambulances attended this RTC last night after a car left the 1st floor car park & landed on the footpath pic.twitter.com/Yuezr4nBLU — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 10, 2023

Advertisement

The car landed on Baggot Street after driving through the barriers of the rooftop carpark.

There were two people in the car at the time, both of whom were taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital. Luckily, there were no injuries to the occupants or anyone on the street below. According to the Times, the driver was breathalysed and passed the test and the crash site was cleared by fire brigade personnel.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Header image via Twitter/Dublin Fire Brigade

Advertisement

READ NEXT:

- Thousand-year-old skeletons found under planned city centre hotel site

- Ryan Tubridy's Oireachtas appearance to be shown on huge 4k screen in Dublin pub

- 12 year old dog finds new home after spending 500 days with the DSPCA

Advertisement