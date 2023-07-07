12 year old dog finds new home after spending 500 days with the DSPCA

If you or anyone in your social media circle follows the DSPCA, you've likely seen videos of this older gentleman cropping up over the last year.

12 year old Jordan the collie was found as a stray by the DSCPA last year, and despite being a handsome, gentle boy he hasn't had the easiest ride since.

While receiving the best possible care from the DSPCA team, who helped him begin to regain his confidence and slowly trust people after a rough start in life, Jordan has struggled to find a forever home - something his carers at the shelter wanted for him so badly.

You may have seen Jordan's story being shared far and wide towards the end of last month after two potential families who were meant to come and meet him at the DSPCA stood him up, leading the shelter to renew their nationwide appeal to find this sweet boy a retirement home.

Cut to today, and the DSPCA have shared an update to warm the hearts of every dog lover in the country - Jordan has finally found a home.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the DSPCA team wrote:

"When we shared the devastating news 2 weeks ago about Jordan and how he got all dressed up to meet a family who were coming to meet but never showed the response from the whole nation and overseas was overwhelming.

"We just couldn’t believe that someone could do this and our hearts were shattered. When Angela and Tommy saw the post they were so upset. They decided there and then that their home was Jordan’s home and so they came up to meet him. It was love at first sight and after a few visits and lots of treats Jordan finally found a home and our hearts exploded!"

The accompanying video shows Jordan heading away with his new family and settling into his new home with ease. A must watch if you're looking for a quick sob to kick off the weekend.

The DSPCA also thanked everyone who shared Jordan's story in an effort to help him find a home, writing "It’s because of all of you that after 500 days in the shelter that our boy Jordan found his forever home".

