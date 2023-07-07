7 pubs near 3Arena for a sad girl pint before Lana Del Rey

Diet Mountain Dublin.

If you're one of the lucky 13,000 who managed to nab a ticket for Lana Del Rey tonight, we salute you. It wasn't easy back there in the Ticketmaster trenches. Between the rush for tickets and the last-minute nature of the gig, you'll definitely be needing a pre-show pint - luckily, we've done the heavy lifting and rounded up seven great spots for you to grab one at.

Mulligans

Poolbeg Street

A bit of a longer stroll than some others on the list to the 3Arena at 25 minutes, but if you're coming from town anyway you might as well stop in and sample what's widely regarded as the best Guinness in Dublin.

The Oarsman

Ringsend

Just a ten minute walk from the 3Arena, this iconic Dublin pub has loads of nooks and crannies to settle into and was also frequently mentioned in Ulysses under its old name of Tunney's. And I think we can all agree that if James Joyce and Lana Del Rey were around in the same era, they would have shifted.

The Green Room

Sherriff Street Upper

Just a five minute walk from the Point, The Green Room is known for being the place to go before a gig. They tend to pump out the tunes of whatever artist is playing before they take the 3Arena stage, so hopefully Lana will be blaring while you puff away on your cherry vape.

Dockers Bar

Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Docklands

Another well-trodden spot for a pre-gig tipple, the Dockers garden is perfect for a cocktail and their carefully curated menu has something to suit all tastes. If I was to hazard a guess, I'd say Lana would be going for the Very Berry with marshmallow-infused vodka and red berry tea.

Harbourmaster

Customs House Dock

Overlooking the Dublin Docklands, the Harbourmaster is the ideal location for sipping your vodka soda while looking wistfully out at the water, dreaming of Ocean Blvd.

Mackenzies

Grand Canal Dock

Embrace Americana (as one should before a Lana gig) with a trip to Mackenzies for an Aperol and a quick pre-gig photoshoot in one of the candy cane-striped booths.

The Ferryman

Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Docklands

This well-loved Dublin pub overlooks the Liffey and is just a hop, skip and a jump over the Samuel Beckett Bridge away from the 3 Arena. In fairness, this pint looks like something right out of a Lana video.

Enjoy the gig if you managed to nab a ticket, we're not jealous at all.

Header image via Getty/Instagram/The Oarsman Dublin

