There's a Barbenheimer Halloween party happening in Dublin this month

Come on Barbie, let's go detonate an atomic bomb.

Since the first images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling rollerblading along Venice Beach emerged last year, a search for a similar spandex rigout in time for Halloween was initiated by millions all over the world.

Similarly, Cillian Murphy's vacant stare beneath Oppenheimer's trademark porkpie hat incited a trend all of its own, with both aesthetics destined to come together on that fateful weekend in July when the two films were released to the masses.

Now, Halloween is just around the corner with the pink cowboy hats and wool tweed suits are ready and waiting to be busted out country-wide, and one Wexford Street bar is welcoming those looking to honour the two blockbusters with open arms.

To celebrate Spooky Season™ The Jar are hosting "the biggest Barbenheimer party around", with food, drink, dancing and "chilling surprises throughout the night".

Taking place on Sunday October 29th, the event is a chance for you to emulate one of the many iconic characters across both films, whether you're a weird Barbie, an Alan or an Ali Express Albert Einstein.

Tickets will set you back €15 - this includes a free drink. Nab yours now over on Eventbrite.

