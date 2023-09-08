The London dog yoga trend has finally landed in Dublin

Tell me a more wholesome activity, I'll wait.

At long last, us Dubliners can get a taste of the beauty that is puppy yoga.

For years it feels like we have watched London influencers atop the Shard and other fancy buildings taking part in this wholesome activity, and while the Dublin version is a little different, the same adorable sentiment remains.

Downward Dog Yoga is operating out of The Conrad, who are about as dog-friendly as they come (you can both stay at the hotel with your pup, as well as dine with them for afternoon tea).

This dog friendly event involves you and your dog taking part in a yoga class, led by mindfulness and meditation teacher Laura Farrington. She has extensive knowledge of dog-friendly yoga, so you'll both be in great hands.

Guests can melt away into a session suitable no matter your skill level, whether you're an amateur or a well-versed yogi, of relaxation, restoration and comfort, followed by healthy refreshments, snacks and chats for both humans and doggies alike.

This event is in partnership with Milo's Mission Rescue, a dog rehoming charity, and 10% of the proceeds will go straight to this organisation.

You can book in for Downward Dog Yoga on Eventbrite now - tickets cost €30pp, with an additional €5 per dog.

