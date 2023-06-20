Here's where you can take your dog for a 5 star hotel stay in Dublin

For pups who enjoy the finer things in life.

The Conrad in Dublin is known for being a luxury hotel right in the middle of town, and the place where Joe Biden rested his weary head in between deli visits and jaunts out west. It might not be the first place that'd spring to mind when you think of dog-friendly establishments, but I'm happy to confirm your pup will be the guest of honour if you bring them to stay.

After enjoying the dog-friendly afternoon tea at The Conrad so thoroughly, my lurcher Danish was kindly invited back to stay the night and I was eager to see what a 5 star hotel experience with a leggy pup in tow looked like. Entering the airy, marbled lobby I was convinced she'd be asked to leave - it just seemed too posh for her - but she was welcomed with open arms.

Your four-legged friend will be guest of honour at the Conrad. Image via Instagram/Conrad Dublin

As soon as we got to our room it was clear this trip was going to be all about Danish - her welcome pack would put any influencer's press drop haul to shame. Carefully laid out by the bedside was a roomy dog bed, dog blanket, an array of treats, food bowls and toys - she was in heaven. We settled in, she chased her brand new ball around the room for a while and then it was time to explore.

Advertisement

Danish exploring her home for the night.

Obviously, the location can't be bet - you're right in the middle of everything on Earlsfort Terrace, Stephen's Green is about a three minute walk away with the less busy Iveagh Gardens very close by too. Plenty of places to take your pup for a stroll, and of course no shortage of outdoor pint options so they can soak up all the attention of passersby.

As the evening creeps in, there's no need to worry about leaving your dog in the hotel room to wreak havoc while you head for dinner and drinks - they're welcome to join you at the Conrad's newly refurbished Terrace. The menu at the Terrace moves with the seasons and showcases some great Irish seafood and beef, with classic gastro options like beef pie and fish and chips too.

Irish Hereford Beef Fillet with potato gratin and three pepper corn sauce.

Advertisement

The breakfast was everything a great hotel breakie should be - all the fry-up trimmings with sweet offerings like gluten-free pancakes and waffles too and a dreamy spread of teeny pastries, cereals and fruit. We enjoyed it in the room in our robes for a final touch of luxury before heading home to reality.

All the makings of a top-tier hotel breakfast.

An overnight stay at the Conrad starts at around €300 depending how far in advance you book, and you can bring your pet at an additional cost of €100. If you're looking for a luxury stay and don't want to leave the dog at home, it's definitely worth a look.

READ NEXT:

Advertisement

- 6 of Dublin's top visitor attractions to check out this summer

- Eathos has opened a third location on Baggot Street

- Dublin's new opener Hawksmoor is an example of how good a steak can taste

Advertisement