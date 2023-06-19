Eathos has opened a third location on Baggot Street

It's wall to wall Eathos out there.

Eathos have an absolutely monopoly on healthy eating on Baggot Street, after opening a third location along the 700 metre stretch.

They previously had locations at 13a Baggot Street Upper and 8-11 Baggot Street Lower, but now you can find them in between these spots at 48 Baggot Street Lower. As if those working in the D2/D4 area weren't spoiled for choice enough.

The new Eathos operates out of Spar, and has all your favourites from its other locations, including salad bowls, sandwiches, soups, and baked goods.

Advertisement

Eathos is the ultimate health-food spot; their dishes are not only tasty but some of the prettiest dishes ever. It’s near impossible not to spend a good five minutes taking photos of your food before you eat it here.

If you're not quite close enough to avail of Eathos for lunch, they also have a catering service for all kinds of occasions, including, but not limited to, corporate events, office meetings, product launches, and private parties.

All three Eathos locations are walk-in only, and open Monday through to Saturday.

Header image via Instagram / Eathos

Advertisement

READ ON:

- Google Maps launches 'immersive' view feature for Dublin

- One of our fave pizza spots has closed for the summer

- Tom Hanks stayed with Bono at his Dublin mansion for Dalkey Book Festival