Here's where you can take your dog for a 5 star afternoon tea in Dublin

If you've got a dog at home who deserves to be treated beyond an aul sausage scrap from the weekend fry up, you're in luck. Afternoon tea is underway at the Conrad Hotel, and all furry friends are invited.

Dublin has upped its game significantly in terms of dog friendliness over the past couple of years - there are more and more pubs and cafés with water bowls and treat jars ready and waiting, and more owners with their pups sitting loyally at their side as they enjoy a pint or two. But dog friendly afternoon tea? In a five star hotel no less? To the best of my knowledge, this is a first.

Incase you weren't aware, Dublin's Conrad Hotel is completely dog friendly, and that includes its newly opened afternoon tea space overlooking its Earlsfort Terrace courtyard.

What's on the menu?

On the tiered tower you'll find everything you'd expect from a great afternoon tea - small but perfectly formed sambos filled with smoked salmon, egg mayo, chicken, saffron mayo and mango and classic ham and cheese with Ballymaloe Relish, tasty miniature desserts, warm scones with clotted cream and an extensive selection of teas. But you won't be the only one wined and dined - dogs have a choice of pawnstar martinis or cosmopawlitans, generous servings of chicken and rice and a varied assortment of crunchy treats.

I brought my lurcher Danish along and was worried she'd knock over an entire platter of china teacups with the flick of a tail, but luckily she was well behaved - it probably helped that she was treated like royalty by staff and the treats were free flowing. It's definitely the most glamorous place I've taken her and having her feel so welcome was the icing on the miniature cake.

Dogs are the guest of honour at this opulent Afternoon Tea experience.

The Conrad's Afternoon Tea is priced at €110 for two people, and the dog treats and cocktails are available at an additional €10. Definitely one to hit up if you've got a special occasion coming up and have zero intention of leaving the dog at home. You can book your spot via Open Table - If it's good enough for Joe Biden, etc.

Header image via Instagram/conrad_dublin

