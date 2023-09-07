Worldwide açaí bowl spot to open Dublin location this week

An ideal treat in the middle of this heatwave.

Dublin is no stranger to the açaí bowl - over the last couple of years, tons of places have started serving it, from Ama Açaí, to Soren & Son, to Bean Box café. Roots in Monkstown consistently has a queue of people looking for their sweet açaí bowls, topped with PB and fresh fruit, and naturally we're always excited for more places that serve this specific treat.

Enter Oakberry.

After six months of keeping us in suspense, the global açaí bowl spot are finally opening their Dublin premises on Friday September 8th on South Anne Street.

Oakberry is a healthy fast food outlet, with locations all over the world; on a journey to promote açaí, Oakberry have set up roots in Dubai, Shanghai, Spain, Australia, France, Portugal, the States, the UK, and many more countries globally.

Advertisement

They specialise in authentic Brazilian açai bowls and smoothies; when speaking to them about their love of açai and the importance of bringing it to other countries, this is what the brand had to say:

"The Açaí fruit has long been an important food source for the Amazon region, in Brazil. It comes from a native tree (Açaí Palm Tree) and its cultivation brings a net-positive impact to the Amazon Forest, preventing deforestation and being considered the Amazon Guardian. At OAKBERRY, we are on a journey to make açaí known and appreciated all over the globe. Our organic açaí bowls with unlimited toppings are now part of the healthy lifestyle of millions of people in many countries, becoming even more present amongst health-conscious individuals. The best part about our açai shop bar it’s most amazing taste is that we offer unlimited toppings meaning you can create your bowl however you like it most, with lots of different layers."

Oakberry couldn't come at a better time, as we're bang in the middle of an Irish heatwave in September.

Advertisement

Header images via Instagram / Oakberry

READ ON:

- Matsukawa, Dublin's only Omakase restaurant has opened in Smithfield

- Sandyford café has suddenly closed due to 'increasing costs'

Advertisement

- Index launches new location in old Opium Rooms premises this weekend