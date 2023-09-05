Index launches new location in old Opium Rooms premises this weekend

Big news for Dublin night life.

At the end of July, Index revealed their new Dublin location to be none other than the old Opium Rooms premises, based on Liberty Lane. People were obviously buzzing to get back inside, given that their opening weekend events, on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th September are both sold out, with dance music legend Armand Van Helden flying in especially for the Friday night.

According to the Index announcement, Van Helden hasn’t played an Irish club show in 25 years, which speaks volumes to the gravity of this opening.

Ireland's own Techno artist Tommy Holohan will team up with the Brooklyn-based enigma X-Coast to play on Saturday 9th.

Advertisement

If you didn't manage to get your hands on tickets for the Index opening weekend, you can get your hands on some tickets for upcoming events through their website.

Header images via Instagram / Index

READ ON:

Advertisement

- Sandyford café has suddenly closed due to 'increasing costs'

- Two of Dublin's most exciting Asian restaurants to come together at pop-up on Camden Street

- Blk becomes the first solo Irish DJ to headline at 3Arena